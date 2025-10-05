Broncos at Eagles | Week 5: How to Watch & Stream
Get your measuring sticks out. It's time to test the mettle of the 2025 Denver Broncos, who are on the East Coast to take on the defending World Champion Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5.
Sean Payton hyped the Broncos up as a true Super Bowl contender during training camp, and the early returns on the season begged to differ. However, the Broncos are two unfavorable bounces away from being 4-0, like the Eagles.
Here's the thing, though: great teams — Super Bowl-caliber teams — find ways to make sure those fateful bounces of the ball go their way. The Broncos were unable to do that in Week 3 and Week 4.
But it hasn't affected this team's self-confidence, nor its self-talk. Fans can only hope Denver has learned from its losses. The Broncos believe they can beat anyone, and we're about to find out just how true that is on Sunday.
As always, we want to make sure you catch all of the action, so here's everything you need to know to watch, stream, or listen to Broncos-Eagles in Week 4.
Local Television: CBS
- Date/Time: Sunday, October 5 at 1 p.m. EST
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
- Television: CBS
- Play-by-Play: Jim Nantz Analyst: Tony Romo Sideline: Tracy Wolfson
Stream Live Local
- NFL+ (Local/Subscription required)
- Paramount+ (Subscription required)
Stream Live Out of Market
- NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube or YouTubeTV (requires subscription)
NFL Game Guide
If you visit the NFL's game guide, all you have to do is punch in your zip code to be shown all the ways you can catch Sunday's action in your specific neck of the woods. A very handy tool via the NFL.
Local Radio
- Channel: KOA
- Play-by-Play: Dave Logan Analyst: Rick Lewis Sideline: Susie Wargin
Out of Market Listen: SiriusXM
- Listen on channel 386 or on the SXM app (siriusxm.us/BroncosSXM).
Angle to Watch: Nix vs. Fangio
This is likely to be one of the biggest intellectual tests of Bo Nix's young career. Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio makes it hard on quarterbacks to read things pre- and post-snap.
Fangio has confounded countless quarterbacks, and Nix is getting his first head-to-head vs. Fangio. The key to the Broncos out-dueling their former head coach will be getting the ground game going, and targeting Philadelphia's vulnerable defensive interior.
When it comes time to pass, Fangio's coverage schemes will force Nix to read the field, which which means likely holding onto the ball longer. In this process, Nix must choose wisely.
One of the keys to Fangio's coverage philosophy paying off is being able to create pressure with just four rushers. He doesn't like to blitz often, but this time around, the Eagles have struggled to get home to the quarterback.
With left tackle Garett Bolles playing at an elite level, and right tackle Mike McGlinchey showing consistency, I like Nix's chances at being protected in obvious passing situations. The question will be interior pressure, as the Broncos' inside O-line trio has been hit-and-miss thus far.
However, if the Broncos are able to create early-down success, it'll create favorable third-down opportunities. It's a big if, but the Broncos have the horses to get it done, pardon the pun.
It'll be about mental poise and execution. That's how the NFL's true juggernauts win games, and we'll find out soon whether it's truly time to include the Broncos on that list of teams.