Broncos OLB’s Week 6 Status in Doubt After Latest Practice Update
The Denver Broncos offered up a mildly concerning practice report on Wednesday, but with one exception, it looks significantly more promising on Thursday. The Broncos are across the pond in London to do battle with the New York Jets in an NFL International Game.
In the Broncos' second practice report of Week 6, several limited players returned to full participation.
- Tyler Badie | RB | Shoulder (Full)
- Nik Bonitto | OLB | Wrist (Full)
- D.J. Jones | DT | Shoulder (Full)
- Malcolm Roach | DT | Calf (Full)
- Alex Singleton | LB | Thumb (Full)
- Jonah Elliss | OLB | Ribs/Shoulder (DNP)
- Ben Powers | OG | Biceps (DNP)
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Powers will soon be placed on short-term injured reserve, just as soon as Roach is officially activated himself, so he's not the exception I spoke of earlier. It's Elliss, who entered Week 5's upset over the Philadelphia Eagles with one injury (ribs), but exited with an additional shoulder.
Back-to-back days of no practice participation doesn't bode well for Elliss' Week 6 availability. This could be the first week that the Broncos actually dress rookie rush linebacker Que Robinson. We'll see.
Elliss has 11 tackles (nine solo), one sack, and three tackles for a loss thus far, playing in relief of Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper. The second-year pro hasn't been as impactful of late, and these mounting injuries explain why. It might be good for Elliss to sit this one out.
Meanwhile, Badie, Jones, and Roach progressed from limited to full participation on Thursday, which is excellent news. Badie has been the Broncos' third-down back thus far, and has made a few plays in the passing game for Bo Nix.
Jones is the Broncos' starting nose tackle, and he's turning in one of the best performances of his career in Denver, although it's still early in the season. Roach has spent the first five weeks on IR, but the Broncos started his clock this week, and now all signs point to him returning to the roster for the Jets game in London.
Bonitto and Singleton are dealing with the same injuries they've had for most or all of the season. Both have played through their respective injuries, with Bonitto delivering one of the best defensive performances in the entire NFL.
Singleton hasn't looked like the same player he was before he tore his ACL early last season. He's still stacking the tackles, but he's also missing way too many, and he's been an easy mark for opponents to exploit in coverage.
We'll see what Friday's final injury report looks like, but for now, the harbingers aren't good for Elliss. But Badie, Jones, and Roach are all on track to play on Sunday.