Broncos Release Inactives List vs. Eagles
The Denver Broncos are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Ahead of the game, the Broncos released their list of inactive players for Week 5.
- Sam Ehlinger | QB (Emergency)
- Jaleel McLaughlin | RB
- Que Robinson | OLB
- Frank Crum | OT
- Sai’vion Jones | DL
Tight end Lucas Krull would have been added to this list had the Broncos not placed him on injured reserve on Saturday. He'll miss at least four games.
After getting the opportunity to dress for the first time last week, Jones is a healthy scratch once again. The rookie third-rounder played well in Week 4.
McLaughlin has to be wondering if he's ever going to see the field again. After serving as the Broncos' No. 2 running back last year, he's yet to dress this season.
In McLaughlin's place, the Broncos are utilizing Tyler Badie as the third-down back. Badie has been solid if unspectacular, while the bulk of the load is being shared by J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey.
Sean Payton has discussed how difficult it is to feed four running backs. But the icing out of McLaughlin has been one of the biggest suprises of this season.
McLaughlin is a Payton guy. And the young running back has invested a lot time in honing his pass-catching chops, even getting a Jugs machine for his garage at home.
Robinson would come in handy as a fore-core special teams player. The Broncos' special teams have been suspect this season, especially the coverage units.
As for Crum, he won't get to dress unless there's a rash of injuries ahead of him on the depth chart. Right now, Matt Peart is the backup left tackle, while Alex Palczewski is the right tackle and overall sixth offensive lineman. Then it's Crum.
NFL teams can only dress 46 players each game for reasons nobody understands. Nevertheless, it's a rule.
Eagles Inactives
Let's take a quick look at the Eagles' inactives list.
- Sam Howell | QB (Emergency)
- Mac McWilliams | CB
- Drew Kendall | OL
- Xavier Gipson | WR
