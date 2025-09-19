5 Key Defensive Matchups Broncos Can't Afford to Lose vs. Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers boast a great passing attack, but they also have the league's worst rushing offense. Following the Denver Broncos' performance against the Indianapolis Colts, concerns are growing over the Chargers' passing attack.
Denver should be able to do well against the Chargers' running game, where Omarion Hampton averages 3.1 yards per attempt, with Najee Harris at 3.7, as they've combined for 32 rushes for 105 yards. Justin Herbert is the Chargers' best rusher, at 3.9 yards per attempt, and that could make things easier for the Broncos.
The Chargers have talent in their backfield, as underwhelming as they've been, so the Broncos can't overlook Hampton and Harris. There are five key matchups the Broncos have to win defensively, and four of them are relative to the Chargers' passing attack.
OLB Nik Bonitto vs. LT Joe Alt
Alt has been phenomenal so far this season, but so has Bonitto. This is a matchup of great vs. great, and the Broncos need Bonitto to win. Herbert is outstanding without facing pressure, and the Chargers' offensive line, led by Alt, has done well to protect him, though he's been sacked five times.
Bonitto has 11 pressures with one sack, and a 33.3 pass-rush win percentage, which is the NFL's best among edge rushers with at least 40 pass-rush snaps. So far, he has proven he is worth his contract, but this game will be huge for how impactful he can be against elite competition, which he hasn’t really faced in the two games so far.
DT D.J. Jones vs. C Bradley Bozeman
The lone matchup for the run game is the Broncos' nose tackle against the Chargers' center. Bozeman is a solid center, but he has been a weak link in their rushing offense, which is one of the main reasons for the Chargers' issues.
Jones is an above-average run defender, although the Colts were able to control him to get their offense going. This is a matchup Jones should win with reasonable consistency, and if he can force double teams, it can help out those around him.
CB Patrick Surtain II vs. WR Keenan Allen
Surtain is arguably coming off the worst game in his career, as Daniel Jones and the Colts attacked him at will. While some may want Surtain on another receiver, that wouldn’t be a great matchup with his issue with change of direction, which the Colts were able to exploit.
Allen may be old (33), but he's had a great start to his season for the Chargers as their second leading receiver. He remains a safety outlet for Herbert, despite their time apart, which can make for a tough matchup for Surtain but also presents a good opportunity for him to bounce back.
CB Riley Moss vs. WR Quentin Johnston
Johnston has come out of nowhere to become a reliable outlet for Herbert in the passing game. Moss has also been reliable for the Broncos, but Johnston is the type of receiver who can give Moss some issues.
There are going to be plenty of targets for the Chargers' receivers, and Moss is going to be tested. He wasn’t terrible against the Colts and was one of the few who performed well in the secondary, but he still has his issues that Johnston and the Chargers could exploit.
CB Ja’Quan McMillian/Jahdae Barron vs. WR Ladd McConkey
The final matchup hinges on how the Broncos decide to cover McConkey, who has quickly become an excellent receiver for L.A. The Chargers love to line McConkey in the slot, which will put him against McMillian and Barron, and neither one is a good matchup for the Broncos.
This might be a game for Joseph to make some adjustments to focus on McConkey without putting Surtain on him. McConkey still has a favorable matchup if Surtain is assigned to cover him. This is going to be a tough matchup for the Broncos, no matter how they try to handle it, but McMillian and Barron will likely get the first shot at it.