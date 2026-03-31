How Much Cap Space Broncos Have After Free Agency

As free agency winds down and NFL teams prepare for the draft, the question arises: where do teams stand on the salary cap? The Denver Broncos are no exception.

The Broncos have been active in free agency , though not in signing players from other teams. But they have been utilizing resources to fill out the roster and currently have about $18.8 million in cap space.

That cap space accounts for the post-June 1 designation release of linebacker Dre Greenlaw . The Broncos will carry his full cap charge of about $8.2M until June 1. The cap space also assumes the Broncos will exercise option bonuses for certain players.

The Broncos have already exercised option bonuses for a couple of players, such as Jaylen Waddle, whom they acquired in a trade with the Miami Dolphins . An option bonus is treated like a signing bonus when exercised.

Current Roster

Dec 2, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) huddles with teammates in the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

At this time, the Broncos have 74 players under contract with room for 16 more. They will enter the 2026 draft with seven total picks , though the actual number of selections they make will depend on any potential trades (if any).

Assuming the Broncos don't make any trades that result in more or fewer picks, they will need about $1.4M in cap space to account for them. Add in any undrafted free agents and the Broncos will likely be closer to $14M in cap space.

The Broncos could still add a free agent, but it's likely they may wait until after the draft to do so. That way, they know exactly what position they need to address.

The likes of tight end David Njoku and interior defender Cameron Jordan have been among the names floated as potential free-agent signings the Broncos could make. There might be others the Broncos are keeping an eye on, depending on how the draft goes.

As we've seen in recent seasons, the Broncos have tried to keep at least $10M in cap space available so they have a cushion to work with during the regular season and the potential to carry some space over to the next season.

Regarding next season, one thing to remember about the numbers that Over The Cap lists is that they don't include any carryover from 2026. It's simply too early to say how much carryover the Broncos (or any team, for that matter) will have from this season.

The Takeaway

For now, know that the Broncos have the cap space available to sign their draft picks, any undrafted rookies, and at least one low-cost free agent. Through all the past seasons in which the Broncos have made significant moves — whether keeping their own players or adding free agents from other teams — the front office has done a good job of ensuring they have the space available to make moves as needed.