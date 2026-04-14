Jim Nantz Reveals the Story Behind Bo Nix at The Masters

NFL fans are still waiting for their first opportunity to see Bo Nix and Drake Maye go against each other head-to-head. That almost happened in the AFC championship game last January, but Nix suffered an ankle injury the week before that ended his campaign, which led to Maye and the New England Patriots walking into Empower Field at Mile High and knocking off the Denver Broncos.

The Patriots are on the Broncos' schedule this year, but we don't know when they'll face off in the regular season. We do know that it'll be at Foxboro, though. Some fans are hoping it will be the season opener, but the NFL will soon decide.

Meanwhile, CBS Sports' Jim Nance reports that Nix and Maye have been hanging out together, taking in the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Park. Nance joined The Pat McAfee Show and talked about what he saw.

"There are a lot of NFL guys that are hanging around Augusta. I don't know how they're all getting in, but again, I ran into Drake Maye. I ran into Bo Nix, who looked very healthy here," Nance told McAfee.

"The ankle injury is obviously... He was walking around. It was fascinating. Bo and Drake took the whole Augusta experience in together. And the undulation, the grade at Augusta, it is up and down, more than anybody can ever imagine. So, Bo and Drake spent a couple of days together hanging out."

Nix is Back on His Feet

Nance, who also covers the NFL as CBS' top play-by-play guy alongside Tony Romo, was obviously pleased and encouraged to see Nix walking around uninhibited at Augusta. Broncos Country is well aware that Nix has been off crutches for some time now, that he's ahead of schedule in his recovery, and fully on track to miss zero time in the offseason training program.

Nix has also become a new father this offseason, celebrating the birth of his daughter on his birthday back on February 27.

Nix and Maye

Drake Maye after winning the AFC championship game. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It's newsworthy to hear that Nix and Maye are hanging out together, though. Maye was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, while Nix went No. 12 overall.

As draft classmates and quarterbacks to boot, Nix and Maye are always going to be tied together on some level, much like John Elway and Dan Marino (class of 1993). And as each has helped lead their respective teams out of the NFL doldrums and back to championship prominence, their stars are burning brighter than ever.

Nix and Maye crossed paths pre-draft through various quarterback camps and private training environments. Plus, they swim in the same circles as young franchise quarterbacks.

Nix and Maye face similar pressures, the same spotlight, and certainly, the same expectations, so they have a lot in common. As the Patriots advanced to Super Bowl 60, Maye praised Nix and shared his confidence in the Broncos' quarterback returning to the field in 2026 as good as ever.

"It's unfortunate what happened to Bo," Maye said back in February. "What a player he is, what a season he had. Obviously, an unfortunate ending, but I know he'll be back. Special player. I know we'll have many battles down the road. I think we play the AFC West next year, so I think we're gonna get a matchup."

Maye has the accolades that Nix doesn't through two years, but Nix has the stats and the wins. Much like the Peyton Manning vs. Tom Brady years in Denver, Broncos Country can look forward to these friends and NFL peers throwing down in high-stakes games for years to come.

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