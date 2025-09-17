Stat Shows How J.K. Dobbins Has Already Transformed Broncos’ Run Game
The Denver Broncos wanted an improved running game, and the early returns through two games indicate they've got one. Veteran running back J.K. Dobbins leads the team with 30 carries for 139 yards and two touchdowns.
Dobbins Stat
Dobbins has now scored in each of the first two games, and after rushing for 76 yards in the Broncos' loss to the Indianapolis Colts, he's become the first Bronco since Melvin Gordon in 2021 to total 50 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown in two consecutive games.
Clearly, the Broncos wanted to add some dynamism to the backfield, and Dobbins has done just that, with rookie RJ Harvey as a great second-gear complement. The Broncos have used Harvey sparingly thus far, with 11 carries for 78 yards.
A Very Healthy RB Combo
Both backs have a healthy average through two games, with Dobbins at 4.6 yards per carry and Harvey at 7.1. The Broncos' previous lead back, Javonte Williams, mustered under 4.0 yards per carry in each of the previous two seasons, which is a big reason why Sean Payton sought out an upgrade.
In Week 2's loss to the Colts, Dobbins was the workhorse back, and he did well in his opportunities. Every time Harvey's number was called, he ran into a stiffer Colts defensive looks, where they were selling out to stop the run. Sometimes, that's the way the cookie crumbles.
"I think sometimes there are certain tags. Harvey got some tougher run looks in the 11 or sub-personnel groupings," Payton said on Monday. "Dobbins had some real good runs for us, though. Quite naturally, as one’s going, you feed him more."
Harvey Being Spoon-Fed
The deeper the Broncos get into the season, the more fans are likely to see Harvey. However, all of the pre-training camp speculation that Harvey would be the No. 1 running back has been put to bed.
There's a reason the Broncos signed Dobbins to a one-year deal. The plan is for Harvey to take over next year, in all likelihood. That's not to say that Dobbins won't be back, but it's also partially dependent on how the rookie develops this season.
Harvey has great vision, but he needs to show improved decision-making. Even in the Colts game, he left some yards out on the field by not taking what the defense was giving him in pursuit of the big play, like this 50-yarder he busted off in Week 1.
Dobbins' Outlook
Dobbins is still relatively young himself, for a running back, though he's been in the NFL since 2020. He's only 26, so if he can stay healthy this season — which is a big if — the Broncos will be interested in bringing him back, even if Harvey meets expectations.
The Broncos are establishing a dynamic one-two punch at running back. Behind Dobbins and Harvey, Payton has leaned on Tyler Badie as the third back thus far, with Jaleel McLaughlin rendered a healthy scratch in both games.
Badie's usage has mostly been as a pass-catcher on third down, though that could change at any given point. Overall, the Broncos have to happy with what they've got cooking at running back.
Payton is happy with all four backs that Denver kept this season. The fact that Dobbins has already accomplished a feat that no Broncos running back has since 2021 is encouraging, combined with the fact that through two games, Harvey is averaging north of 7.0 yards per carry.