One Big NFL Draft Trade That Could Change the Broncos Overnight

The Denver Broncos are in a good spot with their roster, but they do have some expiring deals that could be used as trade value. With the 2026 NFL draft kicking off on Thursday, the Broncos have only one pick in the top 100 this year and three in the top 150.

Given how this draft class has shaped up, we could see Denver add a second top-100 pick or another top-150 pick or two, but that would come at the expense of trading a player away.

Examining the roster, there are a few Broncos who stand out as potential trade pieces, and each of them has had rumors floating around them . At cornerback, with Jahdae Barron waiting in the wings and Riley Moss and Ja’Quan McMillian on expiring deals, one of those latter two could be traded or, with veteran wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in the fold, Marvin Mims Jr. or Troy Franklin could be options to be dealt.

However, when it comes to a move that could shake up the Broncos' draft, only one player fits the bill: Moss.

Why Moss is So Valuable

Denver cornerback Riley Moss (21) during a game between the Denver Broncos and the Pittsburgh Steelers. | Kevin Langley / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

He would probably provide the biggest return in a trade, and could potentially net the Broncos another third-round pick. It would hurt the Broncos' depth, but they still have Kris Abrams-Draine, with Barron poised to step into the starting lineup.

Moss is a talented No. 2 cornerback, and there are a lot of teams that lack a legitimate top corner, where he could step in and be that guy for them. After the Los Angeles Rams traded a first-rounder for Trent McDuffie, the Broncos could be in a position to get a bigger return for Moss than you might think.

If Denver can squeeze a second-round pick out of another team, the draft would definitely be shaken up.

The Broncos would then likely look to draft another corner to reset their depth and cost control in the room. Even though Moss is still inexpensive on his rookie deal, he's entering a contract year and is poised to garner a contract over $20 million per year after the 2026 season.

That contract could also come from a team that potentially acquires him via trade. The Broncos are not in a position to hand out another expensive contract like that in their defensive backs room.

A Moss trade would reset the Broncos' draft, and it would also shake up the locker room, as his teammates like him. It would be unfortunate to lose that presence and such a quality player, but the NFL is a business, and sometimes teams have to sell high, which is what Denver could do here.

There is no guarantee that if the Broncos trade Moss and draft a rookie, the rookie will develop into a good enough player, but their best bet is Barron taking the steps to become a starter. Even with concerns about Barron's length and his athleticism to work the boundary, the Broncos' coaches seem adamant that he work outside.

Of course, if the Broncos decide to trade McMillian instead of Moss, it would lead to a drop in takeaways. McMillian has been a takeaway generator since entering the starting lineup in 2023.

But the Broncos would have Barron stepping in as the nickel, where he is a much better fit with his length constraints and athleticism. Even trading McMillian could shake up the draft for the Broncos.

The Takeaway

Again, the NFL is a business, but the Broncos won’t trade a player just to trade a player. They have their price, and if teams won’t match the price, then no trade.

There are also many other variables in play when it comes to trading players away. We will see what happens when the NFL draft comes on Thursday, though any move may not occur until the second or third day, on Friday or Saturday.

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