Broncos OTAs: Taking Stock of the WR Room

The Denver Broncos had a good passing game in 2024 and 2025, but they still lacked consistency and explosive plays, which led them to make a big addition this offseason. There is potential for the Broncos to have a stacked wide receiver room now to help Bo Nix thrive as the franchise quarterback.

With OTAs ongoing, let's continue breaking down each Broncos position group with the wideouts.

Starters

Courtland Sutton and Jaylen Waddle

Sutton is joined by the shiny new toy , Waddle, as a starter in Denver. It has been a couple of years since Waddle broke 1,000 yards, but the quarterback instability in Miami didn't help, and he fell only 90 yards short in 2025.

Waddle can help elevate the Broncos' passing game, even without getting the ball, but his full impact will depend on developing the necessary chemistry with Nix, who hasn't been practicing at full capacity yet due to his recovery from ankle surgery.

With Sutton, there is no doubt that he and Nix have great chemistry. There were even times when Nix seemed overreliant on Sutton, and part of that was due to inconsistency among other receivers. Having Waddle should help alleviate some of the pressure on Sutton to be the go-to guy, especially if the former can develop the trust and chemistry with Nix to become a trusted target as well.

Backups

Denver Broncos wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey (17) celebrates a touchdown with Troy Franklin (11) and Courtland Sutton (14) during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims Jr., Pat Bryant, and Lil'Jordan Humphrey

After Sutton and Waddle, Denver still has the young guys in Bryant and Franklin, Mims, a return specialist and gadget receiver, and the Sean Payton-trusted Humphrey. There is always a chance the Broncos look to trade someone from this group, but with championship aspirations and last year's playoff injuries, they could keep their depth intact.

Franklin made a lot of progress since his rookie season, but drops remained an issue in Year 2, and his route running started to fall off as the season went on. There were flashes of potential from Bryant as a rookie, but two concussions and a hamstring injury affected his late-season impact. Training camp will be vital for both of these young, developing receivers to gauge their potential impact in the passing game.

Mims can also have an impact as a gadget receiver, but his returner ability is special, and there is a reason he is a two-time All-Pro in this capacity, one each as a kick returner and a punt returner. If he can get going more on offense, the Broncos could be a highly explosive passing offense.

As for Humphrey, he has a clear role in the offense and should stick around in some capacity for that blocking role and special teams reliability.

The Others

Denver Broncos wide receiver Michael Bandy (83) reacts after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The others are a list of players, mostly undrafted rookies, including Kolbe Katsis, Dane Key, Joseph Manjack, and Cameron Ross. They're all long shots to make the roster, though Katsis is a Darren Rizzi guy as a returner, which could be a boost for him.

Michael Bandy and Michael Woods II are the other two players at the position, both with some veteran experience. Bandy has been Denver's practice-squad returner backup, though his play as a returner filling in for Mims left much to be desired last season, while Woods was signed after a successful try-out during rookie minicamp .

The Takeaway

The Broncos have built a good receiver room replete with potential, but they also have to figure out their logjam at the position. That could be with a trade or a very specifically built rotation with their individual roles carved out.

The Broncos have options at receiver with their different skill sets, but the roster math could still be difficult to overcome, not only for the 53-man roster but also for the 48-man game-day active squad.

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