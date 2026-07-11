Predicting the Broncos' Defensive Stat Leaders for 2026

The Denver Broncos’ identity as a defense-oriented team has prevailed for a decade now, and it’s easy to see why with how much talent they’ve had on that side of the ball. From prolific pass rushers to lockdown cornerbacks, the Broncos have been very fortunate to boast some of the NFL's best defensive talent in recent memory.

The 2026 Broncos are no different, with stellar talent across their defense that will ensure they keep games close and close them out. We've already covered the offense , so let’s take a look at which Broncos defenders will lead in the three major defensive statistical categories: sacks, interceptions, and tackles.

Sacks: Nik Bonitto | OLB

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) fends off Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) before being sacked. | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

While the Broncos will likely never replace franchise legend Von Miller, the legacy of their current premier edge rusher has grown tremendously over his four years in Denver. Bonitto has totaled 37 sacks in his first four seasons (14 in 2025), using his overwhelming speed to scream off the edge to decimate opposing quarterbacks.

Every year, Bonitto has improved as a pass rusher and has been in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation over the past two seasons. Another year with Vance Joseph can only further Bonitto’s development, and he’ll be in contention for the 2026 sack title once again, finishing with 18-plus sacks as he solidifies his status as one of the NFL’s best pass rushers.

Interceptions: Ja’Quan McMillian | CB

Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) celebrates after a fourth quarter sack against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The Broncos’ defense has a plethora of playmakers, but McMillian may be the most unique among them. While he struggles in coverage, he has made several game-changing plays in crunch time since he’s been the starting nickel corner.

In four years with Denver, McMillian has six interceptions, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and seven sacks, making him a Swiss Army Knife of disruption. He’s made splash plays throughout his career, his most memorable coming on a late-game interception against the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs.

McMillian will have several opportunities to lead the Broncos in interceptions, with Patrick Surtain II seeing few passes come his way and Riley Moss lacking ball production, despite being heavily targeted. Being up for an extension is a great motivator, and McMillian's four interceptions this season will help him push closer to a new contract in Denver.

Tackles: Alex Singleton | LB

Denver Broncos Linebacker Alex Singleton celebrates against the New York Jets. | Ian Stephen / IMAGO / Action Plus

Singleton has led the Broncos in combined tackles in three of his four seasons in Denver, and the scrappy veteran will do so again in 2026. He's an enforcer in the middle of the defense, thumping receivers and running backs who dare enter his vicinity, as he’s totaled 506 tackles in his four years with the Broncos.

Setting the tone is paramount to defensive success, and Singleton’s bone-crushing hits, paired with his leadership, are exactly why the Broncos gave him a new contract in March. Despite his age (32) and recent injury history, he will once again lead the Broncos in tackles, racking up 160-plus.

The Takeaway

The Broncos' defense has the continuity and leadership to maintain its dominance and will be relied upon to support their new-look offense. Bonitto, McMillian, and Singleton are standouts on a star-studded defense that should be a top-5 unit in 2026.

All three players will be major contributors to another successful season.

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