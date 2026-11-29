Sean Payton didn't want to make the Denver Broncos' 27-5 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers about the wet and windy weather .

Be that as it may, Bo Nix has established a clear track record for struggling in the rain. Cold weather hasn't been such a big deal, as Nix has played well in such conditions, but the wet and the wind have been a different story.

Another troubling trend has been Denver's record on the road against plus-.500 teams this year. All three of the Broncos' losses this season have been on the road against winning teams with the margin of loss at 10 points or more.

Payton was asked about that particular Broncos bugaboo after the game on Friday.

"Yeah, I'm just focused on our next game," Payton said. "We're sitting at 8-3 now. We've played a good schedule. Yeah, focused on our next game."

Fair enough, Coach. But it's a concern nonetheless.

It's Tough on the Road

Nick Bolton knocks the ball from Bo Nix's hands. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos' first loss of the season came in Week 1 on the road, with the Kansas City Chiefs handing them a 31-10 beatdown at Arrowhead Stadium.

The next one came in Week 4, with the San Francisco 49ers trucking the Broncos 24-14. The third loss was Friday's abysmal showing against the Steelers.

The trend stretches back to last season, too, with two of the Broncos' three losses coming on the road. The first was a frustrating loss featuring a controversial call by the refs that saw Denver lose to the Indianapolis Colts 29-28.

That was followed by another close loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, 23-20. From there, though, the Broncos ripped off 11 straight wins, the second-longest winning streak in franchise history.

No Longer in Control of the No. 1 Seed

Bo Nix gets tackled in Upstate New York in the 2024 Wildcard Round. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bringing it back to this season, the Broncos just look different on the road. With the exception of Week 7's win over the Arizona Cardinals — a game that you'd be forgiven for thinking was played at Mile High, given the amount of orange in the stands — the Broncos haven't played their best ball on the road.

Even Week 9's road win over the Carolina Panthers saw the Broncos relinquish a 13-0 lead, hanging on to win thanks to Nix and the offense's 13-point fourth quarter. Now, if the Broncos had the No. 1 playoff seed all but locked up, it wouldn't be quite as concerning, their road record, but Friday's loss to the Steelers put that objective outside their control.

The Buffalo Bills are 10-1 and the Broncos are 8-3, tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC West lead (though Denver owns the tiebreaker). Several other AFC teams have the chance to get to 8-3 on Sunday, including the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals.

The Broncos not only need to get up quickly off the mat, and win their next three games, but they also need the Bills to lose at least one game between now and Christmas Day. If the Bills enter their Week 16 game at Mile High with two or more losses, a win could put the Broncos over the top for the No. 1 seed and the AFC West crown, especially given the Chiefs' tough December schedule.

The Takeaway

If the Broncos were to win the No. 2 seed, they'd get one home game — probably two if they win — before they'd have to worry about going on the road. But a trip to Upstate New York for an AFC championship game would make the Super Bowl hill much tougher to climb (see: wildcard round, 2024).

Every team plays better at home, but the best clubs find a way to be nearly as formidable on the road. But in order to thrive in hostile environments, you have to run the ball with authority and stop the run, which are two flaws still plaguing the Broncos at this late juncture.

There's still time to fix it, with the Miami Dolphins up next at Mile High, followed by a two-week road trip against the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders. But if the Broncos don't have some of these flaws corrected by Week 16 — including Nix's concerning one-game regression in Pittsburgh — they may not be destined to win the No. 1 seed for the second straight season.

For now, though, the Broncos' focus is on the next game, with the AFC West crown next, followed by the No. 1 seed. Despite that ugly loss in Pittsburgh, all of Denver's goals are still on the table, and that, my friends, is an encouraging silver lining.

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