Bo Nix just turned in one of the worst performances of his young NFL career.

On a cold, wet day at Acrisure Stadium, the Denver Broncos were blown out by the Mason Rudolph-led Pittsburgh Steelers 27-5 . Uncharacteristically, Nix had three turnovers in the game, two of which were returned by the Steelers for defensive touchdowns.

"Well, it's frustrating for sure," Nix said post-game. "I let the team down today, and that's the last thing that I want to do as a quarterback and as a leader of the team."

Nix's first turnover came on the Broncos' second possession of the game. It was a delayed screen, and Nix double-clutched the ball and lost his handle. The ball bounced into the end zone and was recovered by Pittsburgh for the first points of the game.

Turnovers are rare for Nix, but especially fumbles. However, he's fumbled more in 11 games this season than he did through the first two years of his career.

One of the common demominators in Nix's 2026 fumbles? Rainy, wet weather.

Be that as it may, Broncos head coach Sean Payton fell on the sword when asked about Nix's lost fumble that led to seven Pittsburgh points.

"It was a zone coverage look, and look, I'm kicking myself for the first score," Payton said on Friday. "We're running a screen play, but it's a slower-developing screen play, and coming out, that's not too good."

Steelers defense score the first TD of the game!



DENvsPIT on Prime Video

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/tUR7HwduHp — NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2026

Payton Provides Cover For Nix

Bo Nix takes the field in Pittsburgh. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Payton was in no mood to blame his quarterback for the Broncos' third loss of the season, nor the weather. Many of the concerns Broncos fans had about Nix after Week 6's win over the Seattle Seahawks (also a short-week game) seem to have come flooding back after his performance in Pittsburgh, despite the fact that he's led the team to an 8-3 start and was on a six-game winning streak entering Friday's game.

Payton's message to those concerned Broncos fans? Payton said Nix has played well in less-than-ideal weather conditions before and pointed to the Broncos' inability to establish the run as a mitigating factor in Friday's outcome.

"Yeah, I think each week we have opportunities to talk to our fans," Payton said. "So our preparation—he's played well in weather. It's hard to be one-dimensional like we were today for any quarterback. So that would be a lot more on me than Bo."

Denver definitely struggled to establish a ground attack against Pittsburgh's third-ranked rushing defense. Rookie Jonah Coleman learned the hard way that, against a defense of this caliber, you have to take what it gives you; bouncing it outside will only lead to lost yardage.

The Broncos' offensive line struggled to create any push for Coleman, though. And the pressure on Nix was relentless, which is a key element to keep in mind. He was sacked twice — which is a lot for Nix — but was harassed throughout the game.

To Payton's point, I can think of cold-weather games where Nix has played well, but I can't recall a rain or snow game where he thrived. Nix played well against the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs this past January, and while that game wasn't wet or snowy, it was cold.

If that's the point Payton is trying to make — that Nix has played well in the cold — okay. Nix has won a lot of games as a pro and has orchestrated some magical moments, but he hasn't proven he can play well in the rain.

Payton is going to bat for his quarterback, but Nix's wet-game performance is a concerning trend that the coaching staff needs to get to the bottom of, even if it means learning to play with a glove. He doesn't have small hands; Nix's mits measure 10-1/8 inches, which puts him in the 87th percentile among NFL quarterbacks.

A Total Team Loss

Rico Dowdle outruns the Broncos. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nix finished the day 22-of-40 for 169 yards and two interceptions. He also had the lost fumble, but his receivers dropped several passes, including Courtland Sutton and Jaylen Waddle, whose respective drops would have moved the sticks and kept the drive alive.

It's hard to point to any individual player or unit that executed for Denver in this one. All three phases had lapses; we've covered Nix and the offense, but the Broncos' defense allowed a handful of explosive plays and couldn't stop the run, while Wil Lutz missed a field goal, perhaps due to the wind.

It was a complete team loss in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers were amped up and emotionally dialed in for this game, and it seemed to catch the Broncos by surprise, given the drama surrounding head coach Mike McCarthy all week. The intensity differential separating these teams was a chasm, and it swung heavily in Pittsburgh's favor.

However, as ugly as it was on Black Friday, the Broncos are 8-3 and in the AFC West lead. The Broncos still hold the tiebreaker over the 8-3 Kansas City Chiefs, but Friday's loss allowed the Bills to pull ahead by another game in the race for the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed.

The Broncos will host the Bills in Week 16 in Denver, but they'll need Buffalo to lose a game between now and then if that Christmas Day game is going to decide the No. 1 seed. Buffalo has a few tough matchups leading up to Week 16, so time will tell.

Payton Already Turning the Page

Sean Payton calls a play in Pittsburgh. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Payton isn't going to self-flaggelate over this humbling loss. He's trying to keep perspective and his team honed-in and motivated going down the stretch.

"Yeah, I'm just focused on our next game," Payton said. "We're sitting at 8-3 now. We've played a good schedule. Yeah, focused on our next game."

Great point, Coach. The Broncos' have faced the NFL's toughest first-half schedule, but things will ease up over the next three weeks, with a home game against the Miami Dolphins, followed by a two-week a road trip to face the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders. Then it's back home to host the Bills.

Nix knows his turnovers cost the Broncos against the Steelers. But like his head coach, he's trying to flush it as quickly as possible, or else run the risk of one loss turning into two.

"I mean, it's on our record for the rest of the year, but mentally, you've got to flush it and move on to the next game," Nix said. "And you can't let this team beat you twice."

At least the Broncos get another mini-bye, with two extra days off between now and Week 13's game against the Dolphins. That'll give Payton and company time to dig deeper into what's going on with the O-line and run game, but Nix has to take the opportunity to get back on the horse.

Payton doesn't sound worried about Nix, despite the cacophony of critique on social media right now.

"He'll bounce back, and it's our job to give him those opportunities to bounce back," Payton said of Nix.

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