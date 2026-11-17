Speaking for the first time since the Denver Broncos completed their bye week, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton addressed the failed trade for Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley that occurred during that period.

While insisting that no "loophole" had been invoked to veto the deal, Payton generally kept a casual tone toward Henley, whom the Broncos admittedly still covet.

“Nothing changed. It was already stated," Payton told reporters via conference call on Monday. "Everything was pretty clearly spelled out. I’m not going to get into the specifics. He’s a prospect we thought—and still do [think]—very highly of. It just didn’t work out and it’s not uncommon with trades. That’s kind of where it went, and I’ll leave it at that.”

More interestingly, Payton was asked for his thoughts on the state of Denver's current inside linebacker corps, which would've been shaken up had the team acquired Henley.

“I don’t view it the same way you do," he said. "We’re going to play the starters and then guys that earn reps certainly will earn playing time. Yes, that’s all I could say to that.”

Denver Broncos rookie linebacker Red Murdock practices during rookie minicamp at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit. | Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Door Cracked for Red Murdock?

The Broncos' botched acquisition of Henley was, intentionally or not, an admission that they aren't perfectly satisfied with Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad as the starting ILBs. Henley was specifically targeted — from a division rival, no less — and Denver wanted him badly enough to give up two draft picks.

They can claim he was supposed to be "depth," but the Broncos likely had long-term plans for a 27-year-old who wears the green dot in Los Angeles, is an excellent blitzer, and is solid in coverage. (And who's scheduled to become a free agent in 2027.)

With Henley now out of the picture, there's theoretically a chance the team could promote intriguing seventh-round rookie Red Murdock from the practice squad — perhaps not in the days ahead, but by the end of the season.

Murdock had a strong preseason and, as the NCAA's all-time leader in career forced fumbles, would bring a different element to an already elite defensive unit.

“It’s pretty up there," he said in August regarding his confidence level. "I’m very confident I can play at this level, but also confident in the little margins that I need to improve on [because] it can make a big difference when playing at a high level.”

One way or the other, whether it's with Murdock, Karene Reid, or Jordan Turner, the Broncos must begin preparing for their long-term future at the position, which almost certainly won't include Singleton or Strnad. If somebody can be that guy, they need to find out sooner rather than later.

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