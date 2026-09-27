Sean Payton’s Excitement About Evan Engram Could Hint at Bigger Things

Evan Engram's role within the Denver Broncos' offense is evolving.

Although the veteran tight end is still a potent receiving threat, the Broncos have been keeping him on the field far more than they did last year — as a blocker. Engram has featured in offensive coordinator Davis Webb's heavy tight-end sets , and it feels like the Broncos are just scratching the surface of something great.

“Yes, he’s doing well," head coach Sean Payton said on Friday. "He’s had a catch in each game; there’s some things he gives you in the passing game, and I think he’s blocking well, so I’m excited for him.”

Indeed, it's an auspicious development that Engram has already matched his touchdown total from last year just two games into this new season. In fact, he matched in the season opener, scoring the Broncos' only touchdown of the game.

Embracing His New Role

Evan Engram celebrates with Marvin Mims Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Credit to Engram, though; the Broncos asked him for more and he's answered the bell. Blocking may take him slightly outside his comfort zone, and while he's still honing the finer points of technique and searching for consistency, he's gotten an A for effort.

Payton sees clear blocking improvement from Engram this season.

“Yes, I think he’s shown, especially in regards to protections and certain things, he gives you that threat," Payton said. "So he’s doing well within the role.”

Engram didn't see the field as much as he and the Broncos hoped in his first year with the club. That was mainly due to his blocking inability. Adam Trautman received far more snaps, though he's nowhere near the receiving threat that Engram is.

That's a trade-off the Broncos had to live with. But they're trying to have their cake and eat it too this season, with Webb deploying more two- and three-tight-end sets, quite like Sean McVay's Los Angeles Rams. The Broncos will host the Rams on Sunday night .

The more the Broncos run the ball from those heavy personnel groupings, and the more success they have on the ground, the more the play-action opportunity will grow to gash opponents through the air. That's where Engram is going to cash in on his newfound investment in blocking.

Water Under the Bridge

Evan Engram looks on from Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Payton recognizes that he could have done more last year to keep Engram on the field, but that's water under the bridge. There's no putting that toothpaste back in the tube. That being said, Engram's role this season seems much more clearly defined.

“He’s in his second year, and I think last year, honestly, there were things we could have done more with him on the field blocking, but he’s had a good camp, and he’s had a really good offseason," Payton said.

The Takeaway

Through two games, Engram has five receptions on six targets for 60 yards and a touchdown. Four of his five catches have moved the chains.

As Bo Nix and Webb continue to find their footing and rhythm, look for Engram's production to steadily climb within the offense. I would expect to see a big game from the two-time Pro Bowler on Sunday night against the Rams .

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