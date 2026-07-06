The Denver Broncos are facing a contract year for one of their more important pieces on the defensive side of the ball: nickel corner Ja'Quan McMillian, who's entering the fifth season of his tenure in the Mile High.

Since rising up the depth chart as an incoming UDFA back in 2022, McMillian has developed into a key component of the Broncos' lockdown unit in the secondary. During his most recent season in the mix, he finished the season appearing in all 17 games, collecting 56 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, and four sacks.

But now, McMillian––along with third-year corner Riley Moss–– are headed into contract years in 2026, naturally raising some important questions about what their future might hold in a Broncos uniform.

However, back during OTAs in June, Sean Payton made sure to set the record straight surrounding how he envisions the future of McMillian in his secondary: while his future remains contractually uncertain, he definitely wants the 26-year-old in the fold long-term.

“Absolutely,” Payton said when asked if he wants McMillian in Denver long-term.

“The ball finds him. We keep talking about taking it away. We even forget Buffalo on the road, Monday night [in] ’23. The first series of the game, ball’s out and he’s causing a fumble. He’s just around it all. That’s not just good fortune—that’s the skill set.”

Payton Leaves No Doubts About Long-Term Vision for McMillian

To this point, the Broncos and McMillian have not entered talks on a new contract leading up to the 2026 campaign. Payton clearly doesn't seem phased by that.

The Broncos head coach also doesn't see that lack of a long-term commitment affecting much of McMillian's play this season either. For some players, a lack of contract negotiations and not having those numbers ironed out on a new deal can do just that.

In the case of McMillian, though, Payton has confidence that the fifth-year corner will be able to leave it all on the field and continue to play with the wired mentality that he's had since first coming into the league out of East Carolina.

“He has all the things you’re looking for. Like when I say grit, chip on his shoulder," Payton continued. "I think he’s so focused in preparing to play and play well. I’m sure he’ll compartmentalize that, and it will take care of itself very well. He’s doing real well.”

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian (29) runs with the ball during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The good news is that the Broncos tend to have some solid depth in the cornerback room behind McMillian in the event that those talks do go south.

Their first-round pick from last year's draft, cornerback Jahdae Barron, was held to only 30% of the defensive snaps compared to McMillian's 66%, but has the physical profile and the skillset capable of filling in at that nickel spot for Denver, if and when his number is called.

However, having a dynamic playmaker like McMillian who can be versatile enough to fill into traditional cornerback duties, as well as disrupt the quarterback in the backfield––considering he's had seven sacks and nine QB hits in the past three seasons––that makes it tough to keep him off the field, and even tougher to make him a dispensable piece of this defense moving forward.

So if Payton has it his way, he's going to make sure that his 26-year-old corner is around for the foreseeable future. But for now, we'll just have to wait and see how those contract talks inevitably go when that time comes.

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