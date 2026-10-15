Several Broncos Could Make History vs. Seahawks on TNF

The Denver Broncos will try to get to 4-2 on Thursday night with the Seattle Seahawks coming to town .

The Seahawks also stand at 3-2, and they won their last meeting with the Broncos, which happened to be the first start of Bo Nix's career back in Week 1 of 2024. Broncos-Seahawks will be fought at Mile High under the bright lights of Thursday Night Football.

The Broncos are focused on getting the win , and we all know it won't be easy against the reigning Super Bowl champions. But in each of the past two years, the Broncos have defeated the defending World Champions in the regular season.

Several Broncos have some individual milestones and records on the table in Week 6's matchup with the Seahawks. And the Broncos, as a team, has a head-to-head record against the Seahawks to defend.

Here's what to watch for on Thursday night.

Broncos Trying to Get to 36 Wins vs. Seattle

Sean Payton looks on from the sideline. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos are 35-21 against the Seahawks all-time, with a 23-5 home record. Up until 2002, the Seahawks were an AFC West rival, dating back decades.

When the Seahawks left the AFC West, they didn't just leave the division, they left the conference, become an NFC West team. The Broncos have dominated the Seahawks historically, but Seattle has the ultimate bragging rights of having defeated Denver in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Broncos Looking to Extend Home Sack Streak

Nik Bonitto sacks Trevor Lawrence. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos need just two sacks to tie for the NFL's fourth-longest streak all-time with multiple sacks at home. The Broncos have had two-plus sacks in 19 straight home games.

Expect the Broncos to get to Sam Darnold a few times.

Courtland Sutton Needs a Touchdown

Courtland Sutton celebrates a touchdown. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

With a touchdown grab, Sutton would tie Riley Odoms for the seventh-most receivng scores in Broncos history. Sutton broke the touchdown ice on this season last week, finding pay-dirt at SoFi Stadium.

Sutton is due for a touchdown in front of the Mile High Faithful. Hopefully, it comes against the Seahawks.

Jaylen Waddle Aiming For 100 Yards

Jaylen Waddle runs after the catch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Waddle can get over the century mark as a receiver tonight, he'll become the fifth player in Broncos history to record multiple 100-yard games in his first season with the team. It hasn't happened since 2014, when Emmanuel Sanders pulled it off.

Waddle's first 100-yard game came in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, finishing with 138 yards on the day. Like Sutton, Waddle is due for a big game, but the Seahawks' defense is formidable.

Zach Allen Wants at Least One Sack

Zach Allen celebrates a sack. | Kevin Langley / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Allen just one sack to become the ninth player in Broncos history to reach five sacks in four consecutive years. Five sacks doesn't sound like a lot, but it is, and pulling it off in five straight years is tough to do in this league, especially as an interior pass rusher.

Allen sacked Justin Herbert last week. Here's to hoping he gets home against Darnold.

Nik Bonitto Aiming For Trevor Pryce

Nik Bonitto sacks Justin Herbert. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With 2.5 sacks, Bonitto would tie Pryce for the third-most sacks by a Bronco in his first five seasons in team history. It's a pretty cool stat, given that Bonitto didn't become a starter until 2024.

Bonitto was drafted in 2022, so while it took him a couple of years to find his NFL footing, he made up for lost time by posting 27.5 sacks the past two years. This season started slowly for Bonitto, but he's posted three sacks in the past three games.

Bonitto is on a roll.

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!