Early Signs Point to Major Role for Rookie Jonah Coleman With the Broncos

Jonah Coleman is clearly more than J.K. Dobbins insurance.

When the Broncos used pick No. 108 on Coleman in the NFL draft, that's how I interpreted the move: a little backup plan in the event that Dobbins misses meaningful time again. However, with the Broncos' offseason training program officially in the books , the team clearly has bigger plans for the rookie running back.

Coleman was one of the few NFL-ready backs in the 2026 draft class. He is a powerful and dynamic ball carrier, especially between the tackles, with a wicked jump-cut, pass-catching chops, and an understanding and command of pass protection.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton used a curious superlative when describing Coleman during OTAs, saying he's "all football." That speaks, too, to the intangible traits Coleman possesses, which are boxes the Broncos seek to check in every player they draft or sign.

Even in the non-contact format of OTAs and minicamp, Coleman popped .

"He’s put together well," Payton said on June 4 . "There are some positions I think that are a little bit more difficult to evaluate. Ultimately, with him as a runner, they have to tackle you, but he’s all football.”

Coleman has been as advertised thus far. He's looked so dynamic and ready for the moment. The Broncos would be remiss to not utilize him on gameday, even with a healthy Dobbins.

Running Back Usage

Members of the Denver Broncos warm up before the start of mini camp at Broncos Park. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Before suffering his season-ending foot injury in Week 10 last year, Dobbins averaged 15 carries per game. He rushed for 772 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 5.0 yards per carry.

Regardless of how well Coleman looks this summer, RJ Harvey will continue to feature as the Broncos' "Joker" running back, a mismatch weapon in the passing game used to devastating effect on third down and in the red zone.

However, it wouldn't surprise me if by mid-season, Coleman is out-earning carries over Harvey. It could happen even sooner.

Harvey averaged five carries per game while Dobbins was still healthy, so we'd be safe to forecast 20 planned runs per game as a floor. The Broncos want to keep Dobbins healthy this year, and he has vowed to do so , but they still have to use him enough to justify his two-year, $16 million contract.

And when Dobbins is healthy, he's one of the NFL's most efficient running backs. So maybe the touch share will look something like this, not counting receptions:

Dobbins : 8-10 carries per game

: 8-10 carries per game Harvey : 3-5 carries per game

: 3-5 carries per game Coleman: 3-5 carries per game

Harvey is a threat to take it to the house from anywhere on the field, so the Broncos won't want to deprive him of too many carries. To make him effective as the "Joker," too, the Broncos have to feed Harvey some carries to create the plausible threat in the mind of the opponent.

Coleman wasted little time including himself in the Broncos' gameday rushing attack alongside Dobbins and Harvey, calling the trio a " three-headed monster ." Payton seemed a little less aware of his running back rotation last season, and the run-to-pass ratio sometimes was way out of balance.

But with offensive coordinator Davis Webb taking over the primary play-calling duties, there could be a bigger focus on the ground game, with perhaps even a more creative approach. In his first year as offensive coordinator, Webb will have no shortage of backfield weapons to deploy.

Roster Math

It's going to be fun to see how it plays out. It will be interesting to see how many running backs the Broncos carry on the 53-man roster out of camp . In all likelihood, they'll carry four running backs and perhaps fullback Adam Prentice, totaling five out of 53.

But it wouldn't be a complete shock if Coleman's arrival emboldens the Broncos to carry three true running backs plus Prentice for a total of four. If they go with five, that fourth running back spot will come down to Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyle Badie, although it may be too early to count out Cody Schrader.

Coleman gives the Broncos some flexibility roster-wise and a lot more options from a game-planning perspective. I can't wait to see what Payton and Webb have cooked up for this offense in 2026.

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