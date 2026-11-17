The Denver Broncos are 7-2 coming out of the bye, which means there's way more positive to focus on than negative.

But it hasn't all been pretty. It's tough to be too hard on the Broncos, though, given how brutal the first half of their schedule truly was.

The Broncos faced the Kansas City Chiefs twice, all four teams of the NFC West, plus the Jacksonville Jaguars, so a little benefit of the doubt is warranted. But as we take stock of this team entering its stretch run , I'm breaking down the Broncos' biggest disappointments of 2026.

Don't worry; there will be a biggest pleasant surprises edition, too. With that said, let's dive in.

Davis Webb Benched After Four Games

Davis Webb looks on. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everyone was excited for Sean Payton's wunderkind to get his chance to call the plays. The hope was that Webb's close relationship with Bo Nix, combined with his talent for offense and coaching, which were heard about often from Payton himself, would lead to big things for the Broncos.

Alas, it didn't. The Broncos were a mostly out-of-sync offense through the first quarter of the season, and Nix looked like a quarterback who'd regressed alarmingly in Year 3. The Broncos weathered the storm at 2-2, but both of their wins were of the comeback variety.

That hasn't changed since Payton took back the play-calling , by the way. Six of Denver's seven wins have been by a single-score margin. But since Payton began calling the plays again in Week 5, Nix and the offense have steadily improved.

I'll always wonder how it may have shaken out for Webb as the play-caller if the NFL had structured the Broncos' schedule a bit more evenly this season, instead of frontloading it with a gauntlet of opponents with top-tier defenses. Webb has taken his demotion of sorts in stride, but in the wake of his meteoric rise through the coaching ranks since 2023, it was the first setback of his young career.

J.K. Dobbins | RB

J.K. Dobbins dances around the edge. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I wish it were otherwise, but Dobbins has been a colossal disappointment this year. Part of the reason for that is the fresh memory of how good he looked in the 10 games he played for the Broncos last year, rushing for 772 yards, but he's looked like a shell of that player.

Dobbins still leads the Broncos in rushing (324 yards), but his 3.3 yards-per-carry average is a career-low. He still has time to improve his rushing efficiency, but he'll be doing so as the No. 2 running back behind Jonah Coleman.

The Broncos re-signed Dobbins to a two-year, $16 million extension in the spring, which amounted to a 4x raise, and that's another reason why the disappointment surrounding his season thus far has been so sharp. The Broncos sniffed around the running back trade block ahead of last week's deadline, and ultimately didn't make a move, but Dobbins's name was reportedly floated in some of those talks.

Since Coleman returned from injured reserve in Week 7, Dobbins has been relegated to a supporting role, and it's not even close. Payton maintains that Dobbins is still "a big part" of what the Broncos are doing offensively down the stretch, but after nine games of relative impotence, I'll believe it when I see it.

Broncos' O-Line

Luke Wattenberg prepares to snap. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Denver's All-Pro tandem of left tackle Garett Bolles and right guard Quinn Meinerz get a pass, because they've been excellent this season, but the other three starters have been a disappointment. There's no way around it.

Center Luke Wattenberg and right tackle Mike McGlinchey have been two of the NFL's worst players at their respective positions, and it's been reflected in the Broncos' run-game inefficiency. Pass protection-wise, they've been a little bit better, but these two are a big reason for the run game's failure to launch.

So, in that sense, it's not all on Dobbins, but Coleman has been able to still make hay behind this O-line, and create for himself, thanks to his burst and vision. The O-line could do so much more to help Coleman and Dobbins coming out of the bye, and we know that Payton and company have been hyper-focued on improving it.

Time will tell, but don't blame left guard Ben Powers . He hasn't exactly played at a Pro Bowl level, but he's the least of the Broncos' O-line culprits this season.

Evan Engram | TE

Evan Engram gets tackled. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Man, Engram's season started off on the right foot, scoring the Broncos' only touchdown in their Week 1 loss to the Chiefs. But it's pretty much been all downhill for the veteran tight end since then.

Engram has 17 catches for 169 yards and one touchdown through nine games. He's been asked to block a lot more than he did last year, as the Broncos have moved to more two-tight-end sets, but it hasn't translated to more targets or production.

This is the last year of Engram's deal. He's on the wrong side of 30, and has failed to live up to expectations. He'll likely hit the bricks in the offseason, but the Broncos have to find a way to get younger and better at tight end in 2027 because that position's inefficiencies have also played a big role in their rushing struggles.

Bo Nix | QB

Bo Nix looks to pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nix makes this list, but he was also my selection for team MVP at the midway point of the season . He remains the Broncos' most valuable player, though that doesn't mean he's their best player.

Without Nix and his clutch-time excellence, the Broncos don't weather the storm of that initial gauntlet at 7-2. We'd be talking about a 2-7 team, maybe a 3-6 squad, if Jarrett Stidham had been the quarterback against defenses like Kansas City (twice), the Rams, the Jaguars, the 49ers, and even the Chargers.

That being said, it wouldn't be a fair list of disappointments if Nix wasn't mentioned. His first six games of the season were concerning. He was indecisive, hesitant, and jumpy in the pocket.

Bo's ankle may have been 100%, but his psyche, in returning from that injury, hadn't quite caught up to the physical recovery. His confidence needed a big boost, and that was honestly a big reason why Payton made the fateful decision to take back the play-calling from Webb: he needed to get Nix back on track, and salvage his self-confidence before it was possibly too late.

Nix's confidence and swagger came flooding back in Week 7 when he rushed for a 62-yard touchdown on that surgically-repaired ankle, and he hasn't looked back. The Broncos are still questing for a full four-quarters version of Nix, but his comportment over the past three games isn't even comparable to his first six games.

I've consistently maintained that the Broncos will go as far as Nix can take them, and even amid his early-season slump, he was still able to do enough to beat some damn good teams and outduel some top-tier quarterbacks, including Patrick Mahomes, Trevor Lawrence, Matthew Stafford, and Justin Herbert, the last of whom makes this short list because Nix had never beaten him before until Week 5.

The Broncos could still get out to a 7-2 start without Nix playing his best ball along the way. Now imagine the heights this team could reach with him firing on all cylinders.

Nix is on the rise, and his goal of peaking at the right time — down the stretch and into the playoffs — is very much on the table. He's back; of that, I have no doubt. But I couldn't go through this article without mentioning how disappointing his first few games of this season truly were.

Sign up for our free Denver Broncos On SI newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!