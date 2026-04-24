Here's Why Broncos Fans Should Brace For a Day 2 Trade

The Denver Broncos are about to join the draft party. After sitting out and watching Day 1 from the sidelines , Friday evening will bring Day 2 of the 2026 NFL draft.

The Broncos currently hold only one Day 2 pick — No. 62 overall in the second round — but there's reason to believe they could end up with more. The Broncos also hold picks No. 108 and 111 in Round 4, plus four additional selections, which could fuel a Day 2 trade up.

Last week, during his pre-draft presser alongside head coach Sean Payton, Broncos GM George Paton left the door open on the possibility of a second-round trade-up. First, Paton shot down the notion of trading up from No. 62 into the first round, and the Broncos did, indeed, stand pat.

“You never say never, but it’s unlikely. It would cost quite a haul for us to get up there. Most of our draft we would have to trade and then something next year," Paton said . "I would say that it’s unlikely, but we could certainly move up in the second [round].”

Potential Trade-Up Scenarios

I could see the Broncos trading up as high as pick No. 45 for the right prospect. But it would tie their hands relative to adding a second Day 2 pick, because Paton would have to use those two fourth-rounders as capital to fund the trade-up in the second round.

Round 3 More Likely

Denver Broncos defensive end Sai'vion Jones (95) reacts after a fumble recovery. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

More likely is a scenario in which the Broncos stand pat at No. 62 and, if a player is there in Round 3 that they believe won't be there at No. 108, Paton packages a trade-up. That's exactly what happened when the Broncos drafted cornerback Riley Moss in 2023 and defensive lineman Sai'vion Jones last year.

Both were third-round picks whom the Broncos traded up to acquire. The cost of a late-Round 3 tradeup might be, say, one fourth-rounder and Denver's fifth. It really just depends on the potential trade partner and what they're willing to take.

9NEWS' Mike Klis sounds even more bullish about the possibility of the Broncos adding an additional Day 2 pick on Friday night.

"I’d be surprised if GM George Paton doesn’t wind up with a second draft pick tonight. [The] Broncos currently have a low 2nd (62 overall) and nothing else. Two fairly high 4th round picks (108, 111) could help fill [third] round hole," Klis posted on X .

It depends greatly on Denver's board and how the draft falls. But we should be prepared for a third-round trade-up, especially considering Paton's history as Broncos GM.

The first round of the draft unfolded in a unique way, with certain players landing with unexpected teams, but aside from maybe Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson getting drafted by the Los Angeles Rams at No. 13 overall, there weren't many surprise picks. The guys who were forecasted to go in Round 1 did, although few of them landed with the teams the draftniks expected them to.

Where it Leaves the Broncos

Most of the prospects we've been mocking and projecting to Denver at No. 62 are still on the board , including Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers, Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr., and Iowa offensive lineman Gennings Dunker, among many others.

All of the possibilities are still on the table for Denver. We'll see what Paton ultimately does in Round 2, and whether a falling player Denver covets precipitates a third-round trade-up on Friday night.

Stay tuned.

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