Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers Week 14 Betting Lines And Odds
The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers rivalry delivered an epic chapter the last time the two teams took the field together two weeks ago on the shores of Lake Erie. Not the rivalry shifts to the convergence of the three rivers in Pittsburgh, which has been none too kind to the Browns over the years.
Aside from a memorable playoff win over Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers in 2020, Cleveland hasn't won a regular season game in Acrisure Stadium since 2003. On Sunday, they'll try to exercise those demons a pull off a season sweep of their AFC North foe.
The oddsmakers in Las Vegas aren't anticipating that is going to happen though. According to the FanDuel Sportsbook, the Browns are 6.5-point underdogs on the road in Week 14. Cleveland is listed as +250 on the Moneyline and the over/under for the game is set at 43.5.
As head coach Kevin Stefanski noted on Wednesday, the two teams may see some players who weren't available two weeks ago suit up for this second matchup. There may also be some players who played in that game who aren't available this time around. The weather is expected to look much different on Sunday in Pittsburgh, as forecasts project it to be 44 degrees and sunny, which is a far cry from the frigid, lake effect snow coated field that the two team's played in on Thursday Night Football.
Stay in tune here for any potential updates and adjustments to the odds and lines ahead of kickoff on Sunday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
