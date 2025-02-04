Surprising Team Considered Most Likely Destination For Browns Star
Super Bowl week started with a bang on Monday with Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett very publicly requesting a trade.
Now the debates are on for where he ends up suiting up in 2025. Teams like the Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders have all popped up as some of the early favorites to be Garrett's future home. One sportsbook, however, believes he'll play football for a familiar team in 2025.
The DraftKings Sportsbook actually lists the Browns as having the best odds to retain Garrett this offseason at +300. A somewhat stunning revelation forecasting where this situation could ultimate end up. Behind the Browns though, the Commanders, Raiders, Patriots and Cardinals all fall in line in that order.
There is some precedent to believe that Garrett doesn't actually get moved at all when this is all said and done. For starters, the Browns have already dug in and said they have no intentions of trading the reigning NFL AP Defensive Player of the Year. General manager Andrew Berry made that clear at the Senior Bowl last week, before having his stance reiterated by a spokesperson for the team on Monday.
Back in 2020, Browns tight end David Njoku infamously requested a trade from the organization. A public plea that the organization denied and ultimately led to a mending of fences between the two parties, and a contract extension in 2022.
Perhaps a similar outcome can transpire between the Browns and Garrett as well. Or perhaps another team sends Berry a "can't refuse" offer and fulfills Garrett's wishes. Only time will tell.
