Analyst Names Exciting Myles Garrett Replacement for Browns
The Cleveland Browns obviously don't want to request Myles Garrett, but they may be left with no choice, as the star defensive end is not backing off of his trade demand.
Barring a drastic turn of events, it doesn't appear that Garrett is going to be rescinding his request anytime soon, either.
For that reason, the Browns may have to start considering potential replacements for the former Defensive Player of the Year.
Of course, from a talent perspective, Garrett is not replaceable. He is a generational player, and chances are, Cleveland is not going to find someone better or as good.
However, there are some intriguing options on the table, and Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport has identified a pretty fascination option for the Browns in free agency: edge rusher Malcolm Koonce.
"Koonce looked to be an ascending young player, logging eight sacks in 2023 before a knee injury wiped out his 2024 season," Davenport wrote. "That could knock his asking price down to the point where Cleveland could wrangle enough cap space to sign the 26-year-old."
Koonce tore his ACL just before the 2024 campaign, so there is no doubt that signing him comes with its fair share of risk.
But as Davenport noted, the Las Vegas Raiders defender had a very impressive season in 2023, finishing with 43 tackles and three forced fumbles to go along with his sack total. He also boasted an 81.3 overall grade at Pro Football Focus that year.
Really, it will come down to the length of the contract. The Browns may not be so willing to hand Koonce a lucrative multi-year deal, which is understandable given the fact that he is recovering from a severe injury.
But if Cleveland can land Koonce on a reasonable short-term pact, it could represent quite the boon for the Browns' defense.
