NFL Insider Predicts Veteran QB is Destined For Browns
The Cleveland Browns are going through an exhaustive search for their next starting quarterback. It's a process that could end with taking a signal caller with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, signing a veteran or both.
If a veteran is in play, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer believes one player makes the most sense for Cleveland. During an episode of his MMQB Pod with Conor Orr, the pair went through a list of veteran quarterbacks and predicted where they'd end up this offseason.
When the name Kirk Cousins was mentioned, Breer and Orr noted that the general consensus in league circles is that Cousins will land with the Browns.
"I think most people are thinking the same thing with him, which is Browns," Breer said.
Orr than followed up by saying he thinks Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins should make a run at the 36-year-old as well.
The Cousins-to-Cleveland rumors have been hot and heavy since the ex-Vikings quarterback was benched by his new team, the Atlanta Falcons, late last season.
It's not hard to understand why either, considering Cousins and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski worked together in Minnesota from 2018-2019. Stefanski was Cousins' QB coach for that first season, before taking over as offensive coordinator in the second.
Despite the fact that the aging veteran isn't far removed from a ruptured Achilles that ended his season in 2023, there's reason to believe that the further he gets from the ailment the better he can be.
There's also something intriguing about Cousins reuniting with Stefanski to try and revive his career.
