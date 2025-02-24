Potential Browns Pick Abdul Carter's Injury Affects Combine Status
The NFL Scouting Combine is set to begin this week with on-field workouts starting Thursday, but several notable prospects will not be in action at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Potential Browns target and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has already said he won't participate in on-field throwing drills and will save his passes for Colorado's Pro Day, instead spending his time at the Combine meeting with individual teams.
Another possible Cleveland pick, Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, will also not be working out at the Combine, but for different reasons. Carter injured his shoulder during Penn State's Fiesta Bowl win against Boise State and has not fully recovered yet.
However, to quell any injury concerns that could lower his draft stock, Carter reportedly sent letters to teams on Monday stating that a doctor had cleared him to resume training, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. While he won't be doing on-field drills at the Combine, the expectation is that Carter will be able to work out at Penn State's Pro Day on March 28.
Carter is commonly regarded as one of the best prospects in this year's draft and could be a viable replacement for Myles Garrett if the Browns select him at No. 2.
In his first year at defensive end, Carter logged 12 sacks, a nation-leading 24 tackles for loss and was named a consensus All-American. He spent his first two years with the Nittany Lions as a linebacker.
