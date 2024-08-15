2 Cleveland Browns Fantasy Football Sleepers For 2024 NFL Season
The Cleveland Browns' season opener is drawing closer and closer, which means that Fantasy Football season is upon us.
Heading into 2024, the Browns have a couple of obvious candidates that will litter fantasy squads. Wide receiver Amari Cooper and tight end David Njoku may not be the best of the best at their respective positions, but they are good fantasy picks that could help win a league this season.
But does Cleveland have any Fantasy Football sleepers on its roster?
Here are a couple of Browns players you should keep an eye on before your fantasy draft.
Jerome Ford, RB
I'm certainly not advising selecting Jerome Ford as your lead back, but with an ADP of 40 at his position, he could end up being an under-the-radar pick in the later rounds of your draft.
There is a lot to like about Ford going into 2024.
First and foremost, he is set to be the Browns' featured running back with Nick Chubb still on the shelf. There is no definitive timetable for Chubb's return, so for all we know, Ford could end up being the No. 1 back all season long.
Will D'Onta Foreman really have a chance of unseating Ford in Cleveland's backfield? It doesn't seem very likely.
Ford rushed for 813 yards and four touchdowns while averaging four yards per carry in 2023. Those aren't great numbers. However, Ford proved to be a capable receiver out of the backfield, catching 44 passes for 319 yards and three scores.
Remember: volume is the most important aspect of Fantasy Football, so the fact that Ford wasn't exactly an efficient rusher last season shouldn't entirely deter you from drafting him.
Plus, Ford displayed considerable potential in college, racking up 1,319 yards and 19 scores while logging 6.2 yards per attempt during his final season at Cincinnati.
The 24-year-old should get opportunities in 2024, especially early on with Chubb likely sidelined and the Browns potentially leaning on the run a bit over the first few weeks.
Deshaun Watson, QB
It seems hard to imagine calling Deshaun Watson a sleeper given how great he used to be, but here we are.
Watson has played in just 12 games since joining the Browns two years ago, and during that time, he has thrown for 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while punching in two rushing scores.
Those aren't exactly league-winning fantasy numbers.
However, Watson is preparing for what is hopefully his first full season in Cleveland this year, and with more weapons now at his disposal in the aerial attack, he could see a resurgence.
I'm not suggesting that Watson will suddenly rediscover his 2020 Houston Texans form overnight. That probably isn't going to happen. Not in 2024, anyway.
But right now, Watson's ADP is 22 among quarterbacks. Given how terrific he has been in years past, that could be viewed as awfully low.
Now, keep in mind that it is entirely possible that Watson goes out there and lays an egg this season. The man has not played a full season in four years, so it stands to reason that his best days are long behind him.
Still, Watson is just 28 years old, so there is also the hope that he can somehow dig deep and at least put together a solid campaign.
Plus, while Watson isn't exactly Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen, he is a dual threat. Between 2018 and 2020 with the Texans, the Clemson product totaled 10 rushing touchdowns while rushing for well over 400 yards each season (he topped out at 551 in 2018).
If Watson can even come close to resembling his old self, he could end up being one of the biggest bargains in Fantasy Football this year.