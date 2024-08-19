3 Stars For Cleveland Browns In Preseason Game Versus Vikings
If the Cleveland Browns can just forfeit the final preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, that would be ideal. Truthfully, the team needs to rest. The second preseason game versus the Minnesota Vikings was quite similar to the first preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.
Not only did the Browns lose 27-12, but the injuries once again piled up. The worst part about the injuries is that the Browns are running out of offensive tackles on the roster.
The 2024 preseason has already been a nightmare for Cleveland and they now find themselves in a really tough spot. Despite the second rough game in a row, there were a few stars who stood out on Saturday.
D'Onta Foreman
Foreman just recently had a scary situation back at the start of training camp in West Virginia. After what was thought to be a potentially severe neck injury that resulted in Foreman getting air lifted to Carilion Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia, the veteran running back found himself back on the field about two weeks later.
Not only was it great to see Foreman back, but he scored his first touchdown with the Browns. The 6'0", 235-pound running back was acquired by the Browns to replace the role of Kareem Hunt. Foreman is a bruiser and should be effective in short-yardage situations.
Despite not being efficient on the ground on Saturday (10 carries for 18 yards and one touchdown), Foreman was one of the best receiving weapons. Not only did he lead the team in receptions with five, but he added 46 receiving yards and showed a little wiggle in open field after catching the passes.
Until Nick Chubb returns, Foreman could be an important part of the offense, getting some spot work for Jerome Ford.
Zaire Mitchell-Paden
The signing of center Nick Harris following the Luke Wypler injury immediately led me to believe that Giovanni Ricci will no longer be the No. 3 tight end. With Harris spending time at fullback last season and Ricci's versatility between tight end and fullback being his biggest calling card, everything changed pretty quickly.
This turn of events probably propelled Zaire Mitchell-Paden forward last week after a solid first preseason game. He then followed that up with an even better second preseason game versus the Vikings.
Mitchell-Paden had four receptions for 59 yards. His 14.8 yards per catch was one of the best marks on the team Saturday. If he catches the football, then the chains will likely be moving.
It would be shocking if he is not the third tight end on the 53-man roster.
Jamari Thrash
Thrash had some good moments against the Packers, but I did not give him any recognition last week. Instead, I wanted to see a little more.
The rookie fifth-round pick impressed me by showing some consistency. In the game against the Packers, he had three receptions for 43 yards. In this last game, he tallied another three receptions for 25 yards.
Although the stats aren't as impressive this week on paper, I like what I have seen from him as a route runner and he has made plays each week.
Thrash has a great shot to be the No. 6 wide receiver to make the 53-man roster.