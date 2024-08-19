Browns Digest

3 Stars For Cleveland Browns In Preseason Game Versus Vikings

The Cleveland Browns lost their second preseason game to the Minnesota Vikings 27-12. Here were the three stars of the game for the Browns.

Cole McDaniel

Cleveland Browns running back D'Onta Foreman (27) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL preseason football game at Cleveland Browns Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio.
Cleveland Browns running back D'Onta Foreman (27) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NFL preseason football game at Cleveland Browns Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK
If the Cleveland Browns can just forfeit the final preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, that would be ideal. Truthfully, the team needs to rest. The second preseason game versus the Minnesota Vikings was quite similar to the first preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

Not only did the Browns lose 27-12, but the injuries once again piled up. The worst part about the injuries is that the Browns are running out of offensive tackles on the roster.

The 2024 preseason has already been a nightmare for Cleveland and they now find themselves in a really tough spot. Despite the second rough game in a row, there were a few stars who stood out on Saturday.

D'Onta Foreman

Foreman just recently had a scary situation back at the start of training camp in West Virginia. After what was thought to be a potentially severe neck injury that resulted in Foreman getting air lifted to Carilion Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia, the veteran running back found himself back on the field about two weeks later.

Not only was it great to see Foreman back, but he scored his first touchdown with the Browns. The 6'0", 235-pound running back was acquired by the Browns to replace the role of Kareem Hunt. Foreman is a bruiser and should be effective in short-yardage situations.

Running back carries football.
Aug 17, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back D'Onta Foreman (27) runs the ball as Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Taki Taimani (94) tackles him during the third quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports / Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Despite not being efficient on the ground on Saturday (10 carries for 18 yards and one touchdown), Foreman was one of the best receiving weapons. Not only did he lead the team in receptions with five, but he added 46 receiving yards and showed a little wiggle in open field after catching the passes.

Until Nick Chubb returns, Foreman could be an important part of the offense, getting some spot work for Jerome Ford.

Zaire Mitchell-Paden

The signing of center Nick Harris following the Luke Wypler injury immediately led me to believe that Giovanni Ricci will no longer be the No. 3 tight end. With Harris spending time at fullback last season and Ricci's versatility between tight end and fullback being his biggest calling card, everything changed pretty quickly.

This turn of events probably propelled Zaire Mitchell-Paden forward last week after a solid first preseason game. He then followed that up with an even better second preseason game versus the Vikings.

Tight end catches football.
Aug 17, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden (83) runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the third quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports / Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Mitchell-Paden had four receptions for 59 yards. His 14.8 yards per catch was one of the best marks on the team Saturday. If he catches the football, then the chains will likely be moving.

It would be shocking if he is not the third tight end on the 53-man roster.

Jamari Thrash

Thrash had some good moments against the Packers, but I did not give him any recognition last week. Instead, I wanted to see a little more.

The rookie fifth-round pick impressed me by showing some consistency. In the game against the Packers, he had three receptions for 43 yards. In this last game, he tallied another three receptions for 25 yards.

Wide receiver runs with ball after catch.
Aug 17, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash (80) runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports / Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Although the stats aren't as impressive this week on paper, I like what I have seen from him as a route runner and he has made plays each week.

Thrash has a great shot to be the No. 6 wide receiver to make the 53-man roster.

Cole McDaniel

COLE MCDANIEL

Cole McDaniel is a contributor to both Browns Digest and Cavs Insider. He is the Vice President of Operations for Kee on Sports, most notably serving as lead NFL Draft analyst and the play-by-play voice for high school football. He can also be heard on numerous Baldwin Wallace University athletics broadcasts and has served as Cleveland SC's color commentator since 2019. Cole is a 2019 graduate of Baldwin Wallace where he also played soccer. 

