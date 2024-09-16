3 Stars For Cleveland Browns In Win Over Jacksonville Jaguars
In a low scoring battle in Jacksonville, the Cleveland Browns managed to head back home with their first win of the season. The 18-13 victory against the Jaguars was headlined by a strong and clean first half for the Browns, but the second half was a different story.
Many players had a strong showing in the victory, yet there are some who have plenty of questions to answer. Although Dustin Hopkins, Corey Bojorquez and Alex Wright do not get may three stars honors, these players were strong candidates after making crucial plays that led to the win.
Here are the three players that I believe should be considered the stars of the game.
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
JOK was once again all over the field and looked like a leader on the defense. Not only did the linebacker lead the team in total tackles with seven, but six were solo tackles and two were tackles for loss. His aggressiveness and speed to get in the backfield was a major reason why Travis Etienne had a quiet game aside from one touchdown in the second half.
Grant Delpit
Next to JOK, Delpit was the other player who seemed to fly around the field in this game. No. 9 was coming up from his safety spot, getting his nose right in the mix and get trying to rip the football away from ball carriers. His six total tackles was good for second best behind JOK in this game. Five of those were solo tackles and two were also tackles for loss.
Jerry Jeudy
In another game where Amari Cooper struggled and dropped passes that should have been caught, Jeudy stepped up in just his second career game with Cleveland. On six targets, he hauled in five receptions for 73 yards. Jeudy was effective as a route runner, managing to create separation and get open. At the same time, his best reception was in tight coverage.
Along the sideline, he hauled in a tough catch that Deshaun Watson threw on the move. The ball popped up and he managed to remain concentrated and snagged the ball while staying in bounds. Plays like this will be continue to be needed from Jeudy throughout this season.