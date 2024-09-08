Best Bets for Cleveland Browns In Week 1 Matchup With The Dallas Cowboys
The Browns and Cowboys square off in what is one of the most highly anticipated Week 1 games. These are two teams and franchises that have not lived up to their expectations over the past couple of seasons and are feeling the pressure to go all the way in 2024.
Not only are each of these teams expecting to win a ton of football games, they are also expecting to have explosive offenses. The Browns believe that this is the season Deshaun Watson finally finds his old self in the form a top five QB in football. Cleveland loaded up the offense with weapons in the offseason and built and offense that suits his skillset.
Meanwhile, Dallas comes into Sunday's game with a proven passing attack but a ton of question marks in the run game. Dak Prescott is looking to again be one of the top passers in the league and with CeeDee Lamb's contract extension worked out, he has his biggest piece back in place to make it happen.
Sunday has the potential to have some fireworks if both teams show up with their "A" games. If they do, here are the best bets that will win you some money.
Amari Cooper OVER 4.5 Receptions (+115)
Amari Cooper is poised for another great season and he is the leader of the Cleveland receiving room. Unlike his first two seasons, he has guys around him that will take the defense's attention elsewhere. Dallas's secondary is riddled with injuries and the two starters at corner will be Trevon Diggs and rookie Caelan Carson. Advantage Cooper against either of those players.
Last year in week one Cooper finished with just three catches in a rain-drenched opener with Cincinnati. Of the five games that quarterback Deshaun Watson started last year, Cooper had 5 or more catches in four of them. He is a main target for Watson and he will be on Sunday.
David Njoku Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+230)
Njoku and Watson didn't get into rhythm in 2024 but Njoku really caught fire with Joe Flacco under center. By doing that, he showed the entire organization what he is capable of and where his value is. Maybe he breaks away for a big one, or maybe he is a big red zone target for Cleveland when they get down near the endzone. Either way, the Chief will find paydirt on Sunday.
Jerome Ford Over 50.5 Rushing Yards (-110)
Jerome Ford is the bell cow for Cleveland until Nick Chubb returns. Cleveland loves to lean on the run early in the year as the offense irons some things out. Last year in week one, Nick Chubb carried it 18 times and Ford carried it 15 himself. Cleveland will try and control the pace of the game and slow down the Cowboy pass rush. One way to do that is by running the ball effectively.
If Cleveland's offense comes out in sync, they will not only hit each of these prop bets, but they will be in a good position to win the football game.
