Browns Can't Get Desperate With No. 2 Pick In NFL Draft
To take a quarterback or not to take a quarterback, that is the question for Cleveland Browns vice president of football operations Andrew Berry. He'll have three months to come to a conclusion on whether or not any of the quarterbacks in this incoming class are worthy of the No. 2 overall pick.
Outside the organization though, fans are split on how exactly the Browns should use the selection. Some believe the franchise should weigh any and all potential trade scenarios and look for an opportunity to bolster the roster even further. A, perhaps more vocal contingent of fans, however, believe it's quarterback or nothing for the Browns with the second overall pick.
The thinking there is sound. Cleveland has spent two-and-a-half decades trying to identify a franchise quarterback. Suddenly, and unexpectedly, the franchise finds itself near the top of the draft with an opportunity to select a quarterback and maybe, finally land the dream QB it's longed for.
It's only logical.
Except, that dream quarterback needs to be there to draft. And the problem is, this class of quarterbacks comes with plenty of questions from NFL scouts already. That obviously could change in the coming months as these signal callers are nit-picked from every angle ahead of the NFL Draft. But as things stand in January, this QB class doesn't have the cache right now to warrant a handful of them going early in the draft.
That doesn't mean none of them will. Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado seems to be a consensus favorite of the bunch, and truthfully, his style of play and ability to operate in the pocket at an efficient level makes him the ideal option for Cleveland if it is going to take a QB. The problem is they may not get the chance to.
With the Tennessee Titans selecting ahead of the Browns at No. 1 overall, they have their pick of the litter when it comes the QB they want. If the Browns like Sanders best overall and he goes first, they'd already be settling for a QB they aren't quite as keen on t No. 2, if they were to take one just to fill the void.
Building a team out of desperation is a tell tale sign of a bad organization though, and even though Berry has a lot on the line in 2025 – his job most notably – he can't let the pressures of trying to finally land a quality QB cloud his judgement.
If they evaluate this incoming crop of quarterbacks and decide none are worth the No. 2 overall pick, they have to trust what their scouting tells them, because forcing the issue and getting it wrong will end with everybody fired too. And worse, potentially set the organization back even longer.
Trading back and accumulating more picks, and thus players, is not the doomsday scenario some are making it out to be. Admittedly the options at quarterback in that scenario aren't ideal. That would likely end with the Browns taking a flyer on a lower graded rookie on day two, and pairing him with a room of veterans that could include Kirk Cousins, Sam Darnold or even Aaron Rodgers.
If that list of names made you nauseous, it's understandable. But it's the situation the Browns find themself in after completely botching the Deshaun Watson situation. It's also understandable why a rookie option sounds more exciting and promising than any of those names. There's much more unknown there and much more untapped potential (in theory).
But the aura of a rookie quarterback being "the one" often times ends up as a mirage. It certainly did with Baker Mayfield after a while. And so the Browns have to believe they've identified that quarterback before even thinking about pulling the trigger on one at No. 2 overall.
Otherwise Berry and company will only being operating from a place of desperation and that rarely ends well for anyone.