Browns Could Explore Out of Nowhere QB Trade After Derek Carr Injury
The Cleveland Browns are still trying to get their quarterback situation sorted out, even after acquiring both Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco this offseason.
The Browns own the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, so they could just nab Shedeur Sanders, but the general consensus is that Cleveland will be going in a different direction. Recent speculation is that the Browns will be taking Travis Hunter there.
So what will Cleveland do under center? Will the Browns select a quarterback later on in the draft? Will they actually roll with Pickett and Flacco? Or is there a potential trade on the table?
Well, one may have just emerged after the news that New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr could miss all of 2025 due to a shoulder injury. And how does that affect Cleveland, you ask?
Here's the thing: the Saints are now more desperate than ever to land Sanders following the Carr news. They are picking ninth overall later this month, so they could either hope that Sanders falls to them or trade up to ensure that they land him.
So let's say New Orleans does, in fact, come away with Sanders. Where does that leave Spencer Rattler? Rattler started in Carr's absence during the second half of this past season, and there are some who feel the 24-year-old could develop into a good signal-caller.
If the Saints draft Sanders, that absolutely makes Rattler expendable, which could open the door for the Browns to swoop in and steal him on the cheap.
New Orleans only spent a fifth-round pick on Rattler last spring, so the Saints surely won't be looking to break the bank in any sort of potential trade for the University of South Carolina product. Cleveland may be able to bag Rattler for a Day 3 pick, which could be worth the risk.
For all of Rattler's faults, he has a cannon for an arm and solid mobility. Given the fact that the Browns seem to be so gun-shy about taking a quarterback in the draft, it wouldn't hurt for them to take a flier on Rattler, who still has three years remaining on his rookie contract.
