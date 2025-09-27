Cleveland Browns fans should embrace Shedeur Sanders' confidence
Shedeur Sanders may be the only third-string quarterback in NFL history who has regularly talked to the media to begin a season. The rookie showed up to the Cleveland Browns with plenty of star power attached to his name, and also plenty to prove after dropping to the fifth round.
The fact he is the son of Deion Sanders already puts a target on his back from media and fans alike, both locally and nationally. That's why his recent comments created a bit of a stir.
Sanders recently spoke with ESPN Cleveland and was asked if he is ready to play. He said yes, in response to a simple question. He then went on to say he feels he is better than some of the current quarterback play in the league. Again, just in response to some questions on the matter.
This created a firestorm of responses, both positive and negative. Those who took it negatively seem to think Sanders is calling out his coaches, Joe Flacco, and just about everyone associated with the Browns for keeping him off the field. But he never said that.
For those hating on Sanders, what was he supposed to say? He is an NFL quarterback, and everyone on the roster should realistically be ready to play at any given time. Him saying he is not ready would be far more alarming and would bring up questions if he should even be on the roster.
Anyone watching the Browns since 1999 knows that every single quarterback on the roster always has a good chance of starting at least one game per season. Given Flacco's age and lack of mobility, it would not be a shock to see Dillon Gabriel on the field soon. That would put Sanders next up in line, and he needs to be ready.
At this point, everyone knows who Sanders is and what he is all about. These questions did not seem like a trap, but it was obvious his answers would lead to some controversy.
What is the issue with a Browns quarterback showing some confidence? This team has struggled for years, and it's a nice change of pace to hear a young player show up and expect to play and to win. There are no negative consequences that come from it, other than media members going after him for a talking point.
Shedeur Sanders is going to attract both attention and controversy wherever he goes and whenever he speaks. But if Browns fans want him to lack confidence, that just doesn't make any sense.