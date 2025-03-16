Browns QB Deshaun Watson Shares Major Announcement
Deshaun Watson may never have the opportunity to win a Super Bowl ring with the Cleveland Browns. He'll have a different type of ring on his finger soon enough, though.
The embattled Browns quarterback shared on social media that he was officially engaged to his long-time girlfriend Jilly Anais.
Watson is currently spending his offseason rehabbing from a ruptured Achilles. He initially suffered the injury in Week 7 of the 2024 season and had surgery to repair it shortly thereafter.
It quickly came to light after the season that Watson had re-ruptured the surgically repaired tendon. The 29-year-old had to have the procedure done a second time and is now expected to be sidelined for the entirety of the 2025 campaign.
Watson has been rehabbing from the injury in Cleveland throughout the offseason, while Browns brass works to recreate the QB room.
So far, general manager Andrew Berry swung a trade for former Eagles and Steelers QB Kenny Pickett. The expectation is that they'll add another veteran at some point in the near future.
At the end of this past week, the team hosted Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson on a visit. Cleveland has also been linked to Falcons signal caller Kirk Cousins as well, however, that option seems less likely now.
