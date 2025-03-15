Browns Receive Massive Update On Potential QB Target
The Cleveland Browns' search for a veteran quarterback is far from over, but one notable name may be off the table.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Atlanta Falcons are prepared to keep veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins past a critical 4 p.m. deadline on Saturday, triggering a $10 million guaranteed roster bonus for 2026.
It's a critical decision that leaves the Falcons on the hook for even more money paid to Cousins despite the fact that he was usurped by rookie Michael Penix Jr. last season. He's now expected to serve as a very expensive backup for Atlanta.
As far as the Browns are concerned, Atlanta's decision means general manager Andrew Berry can't wait around to sign Cousins as another veteran arm this offseason. Cousins has been linked to Cleveland for months, given his notable history with Kevin Stefanski with the Minnesota Vikings.
There was some thought that Atlanta would balk at guaranteeing the extra $10 million to Cousins and simply bite the bullet by releasing him and eating $75 million on their salary cap over the next two years.
Team general manager Terry Fontenot has remained steadfast throughout the offseason, however, that the franchise was comfortable keeping Cousins. Some believed he was simply bluffing, instead looking to drive up the price on the 36-year-old via a trade.
As it turns out, he wasn't bluffing, and so if Berry views Cousins as a "must-have" part of his quarterback plans, he'll have to swing a trade for the veteran signal caller.
That doesn't seem likely at the moment, as the Browns just hosted Steelers free-agent QB Russell Wilson this past week. This move may bring Wilson even more into focus for Berry, with Cousins now likely staying in Atlanta for the foreseeable future.
