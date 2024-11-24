Browns' Potential QB Option Raises Major Red Flags
The Cleveland Browns will almost certainly be in the hunt for a quarterback this coming offseason. Jameis Winston is a cool guy and a nice story, sure, but it seems hard to believe that the Browns view him as the future under center.
So, what options will Cleveland have?
The Browns could explore the trade market to try and find an interesting piece, or they can explore the typical path and go through the NFL Draft.
The problem is that Cleveland's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers moved the club to 3-8, pushing it down in the draft order in the process.
That snow-filled, Thursday night victory—as thrilling as it was—may have torpedoed any chance the Browns had at landing Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, so they may be forced to turn to other options.
Of course, Cleveland can always considering taking a quarterback after the first round, which was why Indiana Hoosiers signal-caller Kurtis Rourke was recently mentioned as a potential candidate.
But after watching Rourke against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, the Browns may want to put a pin in that.
Rourke went 8-for-18 with 68 yards and a lost fumble in a blowout loss. It was blatantly obvious that he was overmatched by Ohio State's defense, and let's be honest here: Rourke and the Hoosiers did not exactly play a difficult schedule before facing the Buckeyes.
So, was Rourke's impressive campaign due more to Indiana's soft run of opponents than it was because of him actually being, you know, good?
Whatever the case may be, this was not a good look for Rourke. Yes, it was just one game, but the fact that he looked this inept the first time he faced a ranked team spells trouble for his NFL prospects.
If the Browns were considering Rourke, they should probably look elsewhere.