Cleveland Browns Veteran OT Could Revive Career Against Dallas Cowboys
Not all that long ago, Jack Conklin was considered one of the best right tackles in the NFL. During his time with the Tennessee Titans, the former Michigan State Spartan was named a first-team All-Pro in his rookie year.
In 2020, Conklin's arrival in Cleveland was highly welcomed and in 15 games played, he once again earned first-team All-Pro status.
Since that time, Conklin managed to only play seven games in 2021, 14 in 2022 and just one last season. Unfortunately, the injury bug has bested the veteran offensive tackle.
As he enters his ninth season in the league and fifth with the Browns, Conklin has an opportunity to revive his career if he can stay healthy. For the benefit of the Browns, the next step of his career should be at left tackle instead of right tackle.
Due to Conklin's injury in the first game of the season last year, rookie Dawand Jones stepped up and was the best offensive tackle on the roster. Cleveland would be wise to keep Jones on the field on the right side, which is why I suggested moving Conklin to left tackle at the beginning of July.
Jedrick Wills Jr. has still not returned from his injury and Conklin has significant experience on the left side from his time with the Spartans. With the game against the Dallas Cowboys quickly approaching, that "crazy" suggestion may turn into something more this coming weekend.
According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer, unless anything significant changes with the status of Wills, Conklin appears to be in line to start at left tackle.
If this does end up happening, Wills should be worried about his job as a starter. A combination of Jack Conklin, Joel Bitonio, Ethan Pocic, Wyatt Teller and Dawand Jones feels like the best offensive line unit possible for Cleveland this season.
Barring any injury setbacks, I expect Conklin to do well enough on the left side to adequately protect Deshaun Watson and even lockdown the starting left tackle job on Sunday for the entirety of the season.
If he manages to do that, Wills may be out the door next year and Conklin could become a long-term left tackle for Cleveland.