Grading The Cleveland Browns Offseason Moves After One Week
One week into the new league year, it's been a relatively quiet offseason to this point for the Cleveland Browns. That was to be expected, considering the team's tumultuous salary cap situation.
That doesn't mean general manager Andrew Berry has completely sat free agency out. While the quantity of the moves by Cleveland may be lower, the quality of the moves Berry has made, with limited financial resources nonetheless, have been practical at the very least.
There are certainly more moves to come, but seven days into NFL free agency, here are the official grades for all the Browns moves to this point.
Browns trade Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a 2025 fifth-round pick to Eagles for Kenny Pickett
Grade: C-
Despite the fact that not so long ago, Browns fans took great joy in poking fun at Kenny Pickett while he was in a Steelers uniform, it's acceptable to say that the former first-round pick is an upgrade over DTR.
That's important to note when analyzing the move as a whole. That said, Pickett is who he is at this point in his career, and while he's shown some flashes and even led some fourth-quarter comebacks, he's never been an elite playmaker at QB.
Pickett is expected to be a backup for Cleveland when it's all said and done, but he was brought in on the premise that he'll have a chance to compete for the starting job. Right now, he's the only healthy and available QB on the roster. That's a problem.
Oh and the fact that Berry had to give up a fifth-round pick to minimally upgrade their backup QB is far from ideal too.
Browns Sign OT Cornelius Lucas to a two-year, $6.5 million deal
Grade: B
It never hurts to have a deep roster of offensive lineman, especially considering how much injuries have ravaged that group for Cleveland in recent years. Lucas' ability to play either tackle spot makes him a valuable addition.
James Hudson III had previously filled that swing tackle void, but by all accounts, the Browns upgraded that role with Lucas. The 33-year-old ranked in the top 25 for pass blocking via PFF and he's proven he can start regularly if needed.
Adding Lucas is a savvy move by Berry, at one of the team's biggest positions of need. There may be more to come at tackle in the draft but this move makes a ton of sense.
Browns Sign DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to a one-year, $4.75 million deal
Grade: C+
This isn't a flashy signing that will get anyone overly excited, but there's reason to feel optimistic about Tryon-Shoyinka. At the very least he'll become a nice rotational defensive end in Jim Schwartz's defense.
As a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers, though, it's fair to say he hasn't quite lived up to expectations to this point in his career. Perhaps shifting from an outside linebacker role in a 3-4 to a more traditional defensive end in Schwartz's 4-3 will unlock another level of his game.
If he can channel his 2023 season, where he recorded 45 tackles, including seven for a loss and 4.5 sacks, he'll carve out a nice role for himself on this team.
Browns Re-Sign LB Devin Bush to a one-year, $3.25 million deal
Grade: B
Retaining Bush was a smart move by the Browns and so it receives a solid B grade overall. With the future of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in doubt, bringing back a player who knows the defense and held his own in a fill-in role last season makes a ton of sense.
Bush received the ninth-highest grade among qualifying linebackers via PFF (79.2) and proved to still be an instinctual run defender. Bush made 76 tackles in 2024, including eight for a loss and one sack. He broke up three passes as well.
For Cleveland to keep some stability in the middle of its defense with Bush is a good thing.
Browns Sign DT Maliek Collins to a two-year, $20 million deal
Grade: A-
After moving on from Dalvin Tomlinson as a post-June 1 cut, the Browns wasted no time finding his replacement in Collins. This move is Berry's best so far this offseason.
The 29-year-old finished seventh among defensive tackles in pass rush win rate last season, registering 45 pressures in 2024. Collins has a chance to really be impactful in Schwartz's defense this season.
There's a lot to like about this move overall, hence why it's the highest-graded one of the offseason. Berry still has some work to do though to improve the defensive line in general around Myles Garrett.
