How the Cleveland Browns are already winning the Greg Newsome trade
A little less than a month ago, the Cleveland Browns made serious waves in the NFL landscape with a number of trades that shocked more than a few around league circles.
Although it’s still too early to give a definitive grade on those deals, one of them is proving very positive according to early returns.
Of course, we’re talking about the cornerback swap that saw the Browns ship former first-rounder Greg Newsome II and a 2026 sixth-round selection (originally from the Jets) to the Jaguars in exchange for former second-rounder Tyson Campbell and a 2026 seventh-rounder (originally from the Eagles) on October 9th.
While Campbell has quickly found his place within Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz’ unit, Newsome is struggling to get significant playing time in Jacksonville after two games.
According to Pro Football Reference’s numbers, Newsome had played 284 defensive snaps for Cleveland to start the season, while Campbell had logged 324 defensive snaps for Jacksonville through the first few weeks.
After the trade, the gap between utilization numbers have widened for the defensive backs.
While Campbell has participated in 102 snaps for the Browns in two appearances, Newsome has seen the field on defense just 34 times in the same stretch.
Naturally, stats are nowhere similar, either. While Campbell has started both games he’s been in a Browns’ uniform, he has amassed seven combined tackles, four passes defended, one forced fumble and one interception, returned 34 yards for a touchdown. Meanwhile, Newsome only has one start and a couple of tackles to his name in two games played.
In Cleveland, Campbell has already received positive reviews from coaches and teammates alike.
“Once he settles in, everyone will see the true value of his game," safety Rayshawn Jenkins said about Campbell after last week’s win at home over Miami.
And, Schwartz noted how he liked Campbell’s “physical” play after his Browns’ debut, a loss versus the Steelers, as well. No doubt, that physicality in Campbell’s playing style was one of the reasons he was brought in to take Newsome’s spot on the roster in the first place.
Surely, there is a lot of football ahead of both, Campbell and Newsome, and a final verdict will likely come in months, if not years from now. And, whatever comes out from those two late-round draft picks involved in the trade must be accounted for, too.
But as both teams continue to look for ways to incorporate these two new faces into what they do defensively, Cleveland has taken an early lead with the trade.
And, in the meantime, the jury is still out on the deals involving offensive tackle Cam Robinson and quarterback Joe Flacco.