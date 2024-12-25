How This Cleveland Browns' Player Could Be A Key Weapon In 2025
Despite the miserable 2024 season, the Cleveland Browns may have found a key contributor in the team's offense with running back Jerome Ford.
The former fifth-round pick the 2022 NFL Draft has been underwhelming since entering the league. He saw limited time during the first season, but eventually expanded his role in his second year due to Nick Chubb's season-ending injury. While he split time with former Browns' running back Kareem Hunt, Ford finished the 2023 season 813 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 204 carries.
This year, however, it's been a different story for the 25-year-old tailback. Through 13 games this year, Ford has been the most productive in his career with 543 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just 98 carries. He displayed his big-play ability in the last two games against the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs, totaling 176 yards on the ground on 18 attempts.
On top of his impact in the run game, Ford has excelled through the air. The 5-foot-9 runner has 17 catches for 128 yards in the past seven games for Cleveland.
So how can Ford become a key weapon in 2025?
Part of the reason why the former Cincinnati Bearcat found success this year was due to the Browns using multiple running backs this year, such as Nick Chubb. Ford offers a perfect change of pace from the other Cleveland running backs, while also being a dynamic pass catcher.
With Chubb's future up in the air, Cleveland must capitalize on the rich running back class in the 2025 NFL Draft. One intriguing name that is projected to be a Day 2-3 pick is Kansas' Devin Neal, who racked up 1,266 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2024.
In order for Browns' general manager Andrew Berry to properly set up the run game for the future, he must invest in a young running back this year to pair with Ford.