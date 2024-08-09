Is Browns Trade Target Brandon Aiyuk Lukewarm On Deshaun Watson?
The Cleveland Browns are reportedly making a significant play for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, but the feeling may not be mutual on Aiyuk's part.
Apparently, Aiyuk is not exactly enthralled about the idea of playing for the Browns and would prefer to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
We don't know for sure that this is the case, as we haven't really heard any truly top sources reveal this information. But, that is the talk around the water cooler at the moment.
Let's assume for a second that this is, in fact, true.
Is it because Aiyuk doesn't exactly have a lot of confidence in Deshaun Watson?
Let's say Watson looked like his 2020 self in his first couple of years in Cleveland. Wouldn't Aiyuk be more eager to join a team like the Browns?
Cleveland won 11 games last season in spite of shuffling through five different quarterbacks. It boasts the top-ranked defense in the NFL. It has an incredible offensive line. Nick Chubb isn't healthy at the moment, but if he returns and is able to rediscover his previous form, the Browns will then have one of the league's best running backs.
You would assume that Aiyuk would jump at the chance to link up with a squad like that.
But the missing ingredient could be a consistent quarterback.
There is no doubting Watson's talent. He made three straight Pro Bowls with the Texans and led the NFL in passing yards in 2020. But that was four years ago. He sat out all of 2021, and since arriving in Cleveland in 2022, Watson has played in a grand total of 12 games and has amassed 14 passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Not exactly MVP-caliber numbers.
Watson has certainly shown some flashes of his Houston days, indicating that that guy is still in there. We just don't know if we will ever see him again on a regular basis.
Aiyuk may be feeling the same way.
The 26-year-old wide receiver evidently put the kibosh on a deal that would have sent him to the New England Patriots. He didn't have any interest in playing in Foxborough, which shouldn't come as too much of a surprise given that the Patriots are in rebuilding mode.
However, it demonstrates that money isn't the very top priority for Aiyuk right now. It's up there, which is why he is having such an issue with the 49ers to begin with. But clearly, Aiyuk wants to have his cake and eat it too. He wants to get paid, and he also wants to win.
Watson could absolutely turn back the clock and have a 2024 campaign reminiscent of his Texans tenure. Is it likely? Probably not, but it could happen. Heck, the Browns would settle for a merely decent year from him at this point.
But there is definitely a publicized lack of belief in Watson among fans, media members and ex-NFL players, which is why there is so much trepidation about Cleveland heading into the season. The Browns have all of the other pieces; they just don't have a rock-solid answer under center. At least not at the moment.
It's entirely possible that Aiyuk and other receivers around the league share a similar sentiment.
Again, Watson could change all of that as early as Week 1, but there is no doubt that he is a question mark at the current point in time.
I don't want to speak for Aiyuk, but if it's accurate that he doesn't want to play for Cleveland, it could very well be because he does not trust the quarterback.
Of course, it could also be because Aiyuk just really wants to go to Pittsburgh. Maybe it has nothing to do with the Browns. Perhaps it's just that Aiyuk really wants to play for Mike Tomlin.
That being said, based on all of the uncertainty surrounding Watson and the Browns offense going into September, it's hard not to read the tea leaves and come to the unfortunate conclusion that Aiyuk may just not be interested in forming a tandem with Watson. Not in 2024.