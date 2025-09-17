Why the Cleveland Browns need to give Isaiah Bond a more serious chance
Isaiah Bond is easily the most dynamic receiver on the Cleveland Browns' roster.
But, the 5'11", 180 pound speedster out of Texas University has been targeted just four times over the course of the first two games in 2025.
Against the Bengals in Week 1, he hauled in one catch for five yards and played a measly 27.6% of offensive snaps. In Week 2, he was targeted three times, making one catch and taking it for six yards, while also being used in the rushing attack for a nine-yard carry. Fortunately, the Browns did play him more against the Ravens, giving him 38.4% of offensive snaps.
Still, that low of a snap percentage is not enough to develop the talented wide receiver and put him in positions to succeed. However, he has not been with the team for terribly long.
Bond was involved in legal issues throughout majority of the summer, going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. He surrendered to an arrest warrant in April before working his way through the legal process of allegations he was facing.
In early August, a grand jury cleared Bond from the situation and declined to indict him, giving him the chance to pursue a career in the NFL.
The Browns signed him to a three-year, $3.018 million fully guaranteed deal, locking him down for a chance to see gradual development.
"With his legal matter resolved through a no bill by a grand jury, Isaiah is focused on learning from this experience while moving forward with his life and career," Browns EVP of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said.
During his collegiate career at the University of Alabama and Texas University, he put up 1,428 total yards and found the endzone 10 times. In the running attack, he showed his versatility with four rushes for 98 yards and a touchdown.
From being a true freshman at Alabama to his junior year at Texas, Bond played in 41 total games, missing just one possible showing in his freshman season.
Not only was he dependable, but he was incredibly efficient when giving the ball with an average of 14.4 yards per reception. At the heart of his game, Bond is a playmaker who can take over a game and make a defense look silly.
His ability to accelerate off the line and find soft spots in the defense makes him lethal in the slot. He can turn small passes into siginifcant yards after the catch, thus making him a perfect candidate to fill in the slot for Cleveland's offense.
While Deandre Carter faces injury concerns and wide receiver Jamari Thrash sees under 28% of snaps per game, the time is now for the Browns to take advantage of what Bond can offer.
There aren't any other guys besides wideouts Cedric Tillman and Jerry Jeudy that are long-term cornerstones in the wide receiver room. His consistent production in college and youthful energy should be capitalized early in his rookie season.
Why not see if Bond can fill the last open slot and be the primary slot receiver?