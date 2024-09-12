WR That Could Make Surprising Difference For Browns Versus Jaguars
In the 33-17 Week One loss versus the Dallas Cowboys, the Cleveland Browns were terrible across the board. The offensive line struggled, Deshaun Watson once again lacked accuracy and smart decision making and the defense did not play like they did at home all last year.
The problems did not stop there, when Watson actually did have time to make a throw and put the ball on a receiver, there were numerous drops. Elijah Moore underperformed with three receptions for nine yards on six targets and even veteran Amari Cooper dropped a would be touchdown pass.
Newcomer Jerry Jeudy was the best of the abysmal wide receiver group, but still only had three receptions for 25 yards.
When the schedule was released in the spring, on paper Cleveland had a realistic shot to go 4-1 in the opening five weeks. Now they find themselves in a position trying to avoid 0-2 with a trip to Jacksonville.
Last season the Browns defeated the Jaguars 31-27 behind the arm of Joe Flacco at home. In order to take down the Jags this time, Watson and the offensive line will need to step up their play. If Watson does get time to throw and throws catchable balls though, the receivers will ultimately need to make plays as well.
One wide receiver could be the unlikely answer to solve the issue with drops. That would be David Bell.
Last season, the former Purdue Boilermakers star scored his first NFL touchdown in that victory against the Jaguars. After that, he finished the season with several other strong performances. The Browns front office and coaching staff really likes his reliability as a pass catcher, which led to a major surprise less than one week ago.
After making the 53-man roster, Bell was waived to make room on the active roster for the game against the Cowboys. Luckily he was not claimed by any other organizations and after clearing waivers returned to the Browns practice squad. The time on the practice squad was short lived as Bell was called back up to the active roster on Wednesday ahead of the Week Two game.
The fans often overreact about Bell's lack of straight line speed. Despite not being a burner, he has reliable hands, finds open spaces as a route runner and consistently moves the chains in clutch situations. To put it simply, he is the exact opposite of Anthony Schwartz and newly acquired Kadarius Toney.
Here is why Bell could be so crucial early in the game versus the Jaguars. The third-year receiver is so valuable on short and intermediate routes. If he gets reps early, then perhaps Watson can get a couple cheap early completions and get into a rhythm. With Bell snagging a few and likely not dropping passes, the other receivers should also settle into the game.
Maybe Bell doesn't put up a stat line of eight receptions, 115 yards and two touchdowns, but four or five receptions for 45 yards is still better than anything last week. All it takes is one spark and perhaps Bell could be the unlikely hero to offer said spark.