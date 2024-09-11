Browns Make Flurry Of Roster Moves Before Jaguars' Game
The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for a huge Week 2 matchup on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After a bad Week 1 loss, the Browns have to find a way to bounce back quickly.
Kevin Stefanski and company have taken a lot of heat over the last couple of days. The media has not been friendly after the brutal product that Cleveland put on the field in Week 1.
Ahead of their game this weekend against the Jaguars, the Browns have made a flurry of roster moves.
According to a release from the team, they have placed four players on the injured reserve list. Those four players are Mohamoud Diabate, Tony Fields II, Maurice Hurst II, and Juan Thornhill.
In addition to the injured reserve moves, Cleveland signed four players to the active roster. David Bell, Mike Ford Jr., Khaleke Hudson, and Sam Kamara will all be available this week.
Finally, they made three additions to their practice squad. Those three players were Siaki Ika, Geoff Swaim, and Luji Vilain.
There are some very interesting moves in that list.
Obviously, the most intriguing is the move to bring back Bell. Signing Swaim is also a solid move and it would not be shocking to see him get some action as David Njoku works his way back to the field. Swaim may not be a huge impact receiver, but he's a very good blocking tight end.
Hopefully, the team can put together a much better showing in Week 2. Starting off the season 0-2 would be tough to recover from, but the Browns also have the opportunity to get back on track with a strong showing.