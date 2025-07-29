Insider Drops Update on Cleveland Browns' Potential WR Addition
While just about everyone is focused on the Cleveland Browns' quarterback situation, the Browns have another gaping hole that could severely undermine them in 2025: the receiving corps.
Cleveland has very limited depth at wide receiver, with Jerry Jeudy representing the only real proven option at the position. Cedric Tillman and Jamari Thrash are potential breakout candidates, yes, and Diontae Johnson did make a Pro Bowl in 2021, but there is a ton of uncertainty there.
Many Browns fans are hoping that the team will be making a move to address the receiver room before the NFL season begins, but Mary Kary Cabot of Cleveland.com has disclosed some rather disappointing news on that front.
“I’ve been concerned about the receiving corps because I do feel like they need one, one more sure-fire guy. ... But they haven’t seen it that way to this point,” Cabot said on Orange and Brown talk.
So apparently, the Browns somehow think that they are perfectly fine at wide receiver and don't need to make any additions to address the problem.
Perhaps Cleveland is incredibly confident in Tillman stepping in as the No. 2 option, or maybe the Browns somehow think that Johnson — who played for three different teams last season — will rediscover his old form.
Whatever the case will be, Cleveland is going to be putting whoever wins the starting quarterback job in a very difficult position if it doesn't make any effort to improve its receiving corps before Week 1.
The Browns should at least be exploring trades in the coming weeks.
