Cleveland Browns Predicted to Make Stunning Shedeur Sanders Move
The Cleveland Browns are currently employing a four-man quarterback battle in training camp, and while there are a ton of moving parts involved, all eyes are on Shedeur Sanders.
The Browns nabbed Sanders in the fifth round of the NFL Draft, a truly shocking slide for a player who was expected by most to be a first-round pick. In fact, Sanders wasn't even the first quarterback Cleveland selected, as the Browns took Dillon Gabriel in Round 3.
Because of Sanders' low draft position, he clearly isn't being prioritized much in camp, and Cleveland is apparently viewing him as more of a developmental piece than anything else. In other words, he probably doesn't have much of a chance of winning the starting job.
Rob Parker of Fox Sports took it a step further and isn't even sure that Sanders will be on the 53-man roster come Week 1.
“I’m skeptical. I think he’ll be either on the practice squad or cut, to be honest. That’s really my feeling, because the actions of the Browns don’t feel like, ‘Wow, we got lucky. We grabbed somebody who has talent,'” Parker said on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.
Parker is not the first person to question whether or not Sanders will even make the team heading into 2025, but it does seem somewhat hard to believe that the Browns would cut ties with him that quickly, especially given their situation under center.
Plus, even if Cleveland did decide to part ways with Sanders, you would think there would be a team out there at least willing to trade the Browns a Day 3 pick for the Colorado Buffaloes product.
Taking everything into consideration, it would be pretty surprising if Sanders didn't open the season with Cleveland.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Insider Drops Update on Cleveland Browns' Potential WR Addition
MORE: Cleveland Browns Expected to Complete Significant Trade
MORE: Cleveland Browns Fans Won't Like This Shedeur Sanders Update
MORE: Cleveland Browns Connected to Major Move for 22.5-Sack Defender