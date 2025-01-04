Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens Week 18 Inactives
The Cleveland Browns will be undermanned in a major way when they take the field against the Balltimore Ravens in Week 18.
On Friday, the team previously revealed that they were placing tight end David Njoku and running back Jerome Ford on the IR, with knee and ankle injuries respectively. They did the same with tailback Pierre Strong as well to clear up several roster spots ahead of Saturday.
Additionally, Cleveland downgraded defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson to out. The 30-year-old left practice on Thursday with trainers due to a knee injury. Tomlinson is one of the notable names to appear on the Browns inactives ahead of kickoff. Several other key defensive players also won't suit up for the Browns including star cornerback Denzel Ward and linebacker Jordan Hicks.
Ward and Hicks actually sustained their injuries via friendly fire in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins last week. Hicks' slammed his head onto Ward's shoulder when the pair tried to make a tackle, leaving the veteran linebacker concussed, and Ward dealing with a shoulder ailment. While Ward seemed encouraged about the possibility of playing against the Ravens, he was unable to get cleared in time. Similarly, Hicks never progressed through the concussion protocol.
The full list of inactives includes:
QB Jameis Winston (emergency QB)
CB Denzel Ward
CB Kahlef Hailassie
LB Devin Bush
LB Jordan Hicks
WR Michael Woods
DT Dalvin Tomlinson
Winston will serve as the team's emergency quarterback for a third straight week, as he continues to nurse a shoulder injury. The Browns previously announced that Bailey Zappe would make his first start of the season.