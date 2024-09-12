3 Potential Trade Suitors For Cleveland Browns Star Amari Cooper
The Cleveland Browns started off the 2024 NFL season with a brutal loss at home to the Dallas Cowboys by a final score of 33-17. With that loss, there are many questions about the team.
Deshaun Watson looked horrible once again. Can he actually turn things around or is his arm simply cooked? He couldn't throw the football down the field with any kind of accuracy.
Nick Chubb has no return timetable to get back on the field. When will he be able to get back on the field? In his absence, the Browns' running game was not close to being a threat.
Could the team consider making some trades if the season continues the way it started?
Amari Cooper is a name that has already started coming up in trade speculation. If Cleveland continues to struggle, it would not be shocking to see him moved.
All of that being said, if the Browns do make Cooper available, here are three teams who could pursue a trade for him.
One team that could use help at the position is the Patriots. Cooper might not be their preferred option, as he's a bit old for the direction they're heading. Drake Maye is a rookie quarterback and will need a true No. 1 wide receiver for years to come.
However, if New England feels that Cooper could fill that role at a high level for a few years before they need to find a new No. 1 option, they could make sense.
Josh Allen lost his primary top wide receiver this offseason when Stefon Diggs was traded away. In Week 1, it was clear that the Bills could use more offensive firepower.
Adding Cooper would be the exact move that would help take the offense back to an elite level. Cooper would also love to play with a quarterback like Allen after the poor play he has had from Watson. Buffalo would be a serious contender to pursue a big wide receiver trade.
Jerry Jones is all-in on winning a Super Bowl. He has been frustrated with his team's inability to win big in the playoffs. Throughout his career, he has never been scared to make a big move.
Cooper had a very successful tenure with the Cowboys before they traded him to Cleveland. A reunion could make a lot of sense. Teaming up Cooper and CeeDee Lamb would give Dallas a lethal wide receiver duo for star quarterback Dak Prescott, who just received a massive contract extension.