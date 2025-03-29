Top NFL Draft Prospect Gets Honest on Meeting With Browns
The Cleveland Browns own the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and while common knowledge suggests that they should probably be taking a quarterback, they seem to be weighing their options.
The Browns seem particularly interested in Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, and Cleveland had dinner with him this week.
Afterward, Carter opened up on his meeting with the Browns and didn't offer a whole lot other than to say the forum went well.
“I feel like the dinner went well,” Carter said, via Zac Jackson of The Athletic. “It was their first time meeting my family and them really getting to see who I come from and where I come from. I’ve talked with the Browns a few times, but last night was good.”
Carter has been adamant in his belief that he is the best player in this draft class, and some are even wondering if he will go to the Tennessee Titans—another team in need of a quarterback—at No. 1.
However, the general consensus is that the Titans will be selecting Cam Ward at the top of the draft, which will leave Cleveland to likely pick between Carter, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.
Carter racked up 68 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and 12 sacks during his final season at Penn State, earning All-American honors.
There are many who feel that the 21-year-old is the best player in the upcoming class, with some dubbing him a generational talent.
But will the Browns seriously ignore their dire need for a signal-caller by taking a pass rusher even though they already have Myles Garrett? We'll find out in a few weeks.
