Cleveland Browns Lose WR to AFC Team
The Cleveland Browns have lost a wide receiver in NFL free agency, as James Proche has signed with the Tennessee Titans.
Proche made the announcement himself on his Instagram page.
The Browns signed Proche back in 2023, hoping he would serve as an auxiliary contributor in their receiving corps. Unfortunately, that didn't happen.
Proche played in 10 games and was targeted five times during his debut campaign in Cleveland, but failed to make a catch. He primarily served as a kick returner, but even there, he didn't make a significant impact.
This past season, the 28-year-old appeared in nine contests and logged just three catches for 21 yards, so this certainly is no big loss for the Browns.
Proche, who played his collegiate football at Southern Methodist, was originally selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
He spent the first three years of his career with the Ravens, accumulating 25 catches for 278 yards. The Dallas native then defected for an AFC North rival in Cleveland.
The Browns could definitely use some help at the wide receiver position, as they traded Amari Cooper back in October, and Elijah Moore is also a free agent.
Jerry Jeudy did have a breakout year for Cleveland in 2024, making his first Pro Bowl appearance, but the Browns don't really have any proven options beyond him.
Cleveland will likely be forced to turn to the NFL Draft next month to find answers, and we can't entirely rule out the possibility of the Browns bringing Moore back, either.
