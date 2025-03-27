Browns Could Still Pursue These Four Veteran Quarterbacks
After hosting Russell Wilson visited the Cleveland Browns on a free-agent visit several weeks ago, the Super Bowl champion ultimately agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the New York Giants this week.
With Wilson headed to the Big Apple, general manager Andrew Berry is left with a picked-over veteran quarterback market to scour through in an effort to continue building out the team's QB room.
What options are left? Here are four signal callers they can still potentially pursue.
Kirk Cousins
Cousins is still one of the most heavily mentioned names when it comes to the Browns QB search. The only problem is he isn't readily available to simply sign. The Falcons made it clear when they guaranteed an additional $10 million to Cousins earlier this month that they're not just going to willingly give him away.
If the Browns, or any team for that matter, wants the 13-year veteran, they're going to have to swing a trade for him, likely involving some sort of draft capital going to Atlanta.
Whether or not the Browns want to do that remains to be seen. As the free agent market continues to dry up, though, they may end up having no choice but to make a move for Cousins.
Carson Wentz
As far as free agency is concerned, the Browns have already been linked to Wentz, as he is reportedly their backup plan after missing out on Wilson. Aside from Aaron Rodgers, who many believe still has some good football left, Wentz is one of the best of what's left in the QB market.
That's not saying much, obviously, as the 2016 No. 2 overall pick has been reduced to primarily a backup role at this point in his career. He spent last season playing behind Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City after doing the same for Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles one year prior.
Wentz may end up being the veteran Cleveland settles on, but it wouldn't be the most inspiring addition by any stretch.
Joe Flacco
At this point, a reunion with Flacco isn't such a crazy thought anymore. There's the obvious familiarity with the Super Bowl 47 champion after his time with the team in 2023.
It's no secret that Flacco became a fan favorite after producing a magical five-game run that helped the team clinch a playoff berth. So much so that Berry decided not to bring him back in 2024 to avoid an awkward situation with embattled QB Deshaun Watson.
A mess of a QB situation one year later may leave Berry with no choice but to reach out to an old friend.
Teddy Bridgewater
This one is probably a little out there, but it's slim pickings for the Browns right now. Bridgewater started last season in retirement, pursuing a career coaching high school football.
After leading his Alma Mater, Miami Northwestern High, to a state championship in Florida, he then returned to the NFL, re-signing with the Detroit Lions in December to finish out the 2024 campaign as a backup.
It would be quite a shot in the dark by Cleveland to turn to a quarterback who has played in just six games over the last three years, but he does have history working with Kevin Stefanski from their time together in Minnesota. Desperate times may just call for desperate measures.
