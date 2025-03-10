Adam Schefter Offers Surprising QB Update for Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns' quarterback situation continues to take wild twists and turns in the lead up to the NFL Draft.
After shockingly signing Myles Garrett to a contract extension on Sunday, it appeared that the Browns were settling on taking a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick next month.
But now, things are getting a bit murkier.
ESPN's Adam Schefter has revealed an update on Cleveland's quarterback conundrum, saying that he is now "not as confident" that the Browns will be selecting a signal-caller in the first round of the NFL Draft.
This is quite a head-turner, considering that Cleveland has probably the worst circumstances under center of any team in the league and has a very easy solution at its fingertips: just take one of Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.
Would the Browns seriously try and do something like select edge rusher Abdul Carter even though they just extended Garrett? Or maybe they're looking at Travis Hunter? Or perhaps Cleveland wants to trade the pick to accumulate more assets?
Whatever the case may be, it really doesn't make a whole lot of sense for the Browns to punt on the quarterback position unless they really like the idea of potentially selecting someone such as Jalen Milroe on Day 2.
Cleveland went just 3-14 this past season, and while the Browns had issues all over the place in 2024, their biggest problem was definitely at quarterback.
We'll see what Cleveland decides to do in a few weeks, but Schefter's update is definitely a bit concerning for those hoping the Browns would draft Ward or Sanders.
